Join the crowds to show your support for Two Castles runners

People are being invited to line the streets of Warwick and Kenilworth to cheer on the runners taking part in this year’s Two Castles Run.

The popular event will take place on Sunday, June 8, and is fully booked, with 4,000 runners set to follow a 10km route running from Warwick Castle and heading cross-country through Leek Wootton, ending at Kenilworth Castle.

The run is organised by the Kenilworth Runners in conjunction with Kenilworth Rotary and Leamington Cycling and Athletics Club and is being sponsored by long-term partners Blythe Liggins Solicitors, whose team will be providing water to runners as they cross the finish line.

Donna Bothamley, partner at Blythe Liggins Solicitors, said: “Last year marked the first time the run had been fully booked since the pandemic, and it was wonderful to see all this year’s places snapped up so quickly again.

Presentations to the winning runners at the 2024 Two Castles Run

“It’s always a great atmosphere when people gather along the route to cheer the runners on, so we’d encourage people to come and join the fun on the day.”

Richard Clarke, race director from the Kenilworth Runners, said: “We’ve been working on all the planning ahead of the big day and we’re looking forward to welcoming our 4,000 runners.

“There are plenty of opportunities along the route for people to turn out and show their support, and it really helps to spur the runners on – so please do turn out to cheer them along, and we look forward to seeing everyone on the day.”

Details of the Two Castles Run route can be found at www.twocastlesrun.org.uk/route.