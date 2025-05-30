Join The Myton Hospices for their annual Golf Day and support your local hospice
Enjoy 18 holes of golf, on-course competitions, and refreshment stops, including the on-course beer buggy – generously provided by Engine Inn – and delicious pizza from Dough and Brew, plus a BBQ dinner with an auction and prize giving – all whilst supporting your local hospice!
Chris Willmott, Partnerships Manager at The Myton Hospices, said:
“Our annual Golf Day is always a wonderful occasion and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the beautiful Welcombe Golf Course. This year, we’re facing our greatest fundraising challenge yet and rely on the support of our local community. We are a charity, we are not the NHS, and we need to raise £12.7 of the £15.3 million it costs this year to continue providing our services free of charge to our patients and their loved ones. Taking part in this year’s Golf Day will ensure we can be here for more people when they need us most, now and in the future.”
Thanks to the generosity of their sponsors – Sytner BMW, Tyler Packaging and Clear – supporters and the Welcombe Golf Course, The Myton Hospices is able to offer an amazing price of £400 for a team of four. Mixed teams are welcome at the Welcombe, with a maximum handicap of 28 for men and 36 for women.
Myton look forward to welcoming you for what promises to be a wonderful day filled with golf, great food & drink, and fantastic camaraderie – all in support of your local hospice!
To find out more or sign up online, please visit www.mytonhospice.org/Golf