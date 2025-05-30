Join The Myton Hospices for their annual Golf Day and support your local hospice

On Friday 19th September, join The Myton Hospices for a fabulous day of golf, food & drink, great company and the opportunity to support Myton in the wonderful surroundings of the championship-standard Welcombe Golf Course – one of the most prestigious and beautiful golf courses in the region!

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enjoy 18 holes of golf, on-course competitions, and refreshment stops, including the on-course beer buggy – generously provided by Engine Inn – and delicious pizza from Dough and Brew, plus a BBQ dinner with an auction and prize giving – all whilst supporting your local hospice!

Chris Willmott, Partnerships Manager at The Myton Hospices, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our annual Golf Day is always a wonderful occasion and we are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the beautiful Welcombe Golf Course. This year, we’re facing our greatest fundraising challenge yet and rely on the support of our local community. We are a charity, we are not the NHS, and we need to raise £12.7 of the £15.3 million it costs this year to continue providing our services free of charge to our patients and their loved ones. Taking part in this year’s Golf Day will ensure we can be here for more people when they need us most, now and in the future.”

The Myton Hospices - Golf Day

Thanks to the generosity of their sponsors – Sytner BMW, Tyler Packaging and Clear – supporters and the Welcombe Golf Course, The Myton Hospices is able to offer an amazing price of £400 for a team of four. Mixed teams are welcome at the Welcombe, with a maximum handicap of 28 for men and 36 for women.

Myton look forward to welcoming you for what promises to be a wonderful day filled with golf, great food & drink, and fantastic camaraderie – all in support of your local hospice!

To find out more or sign up online, please visit www.mytonhospice.org/Golf