Join The Myton Hospices’ this Christmas to remember your loved ones at their annual Light Up A Life services
During the service, the names of loved ones will be displayed on a screen, lit by candlelight. By dedicating a light, you are not only remembering someone special – you are also supporting others in their time of need by helping to fund Myton’s care. x8g3qyt
Light Up A Life is held at each of Myton's three hospices. All the events take place outside and last approximately 30-40 minutes; everyone is invited to attend. The services are led by Myton’s team and include festive carols and readings. Light refreshments are available.
Light Up A Life takes place at:
Coventry Myton Hospice on Sunday 7th December at 5pm
Rugby Myton Support Hub on Friday 12th December at 7pm
Warwick Myton Hospice on Sunday 14th December at 6pm
Sue Medlock, Ward Manager at Coventry Myton Hospice Inpatient Unit said:
“By attending a Light Up A Life service this December and making a dedication in memory of someone special, you’ll be helping us continue to care for patients and families that need us most. Your donation will ensure more people with life-limiting conditions can access Myton’s services, so they can receive the specialist care and support they need and deserve.”
Donations of £40 or more will receive a limited-edition wooden photo frame.
Find out more about being part of Light Up A Life and make a dedication online at www.mytonhospice.org/LUAL