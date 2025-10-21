Jubilee House residents create a buzz enjoying talk on beekeeping and honey
Professor Masson’s talk, ‘Bees and the Magic of Honey’, was presented to a packed room of Jubilee House residents. Residents were captivated by the presentation, asking questions and sharing their own experiences. Many had a personal connection to beekeeping, having kept bees themselves or knowing someone who had, sparking fond memories and conversation.
Several attendees were members of Jubilee House's Happy Gardeners Club, part of the home’s extensive programme of activities designed to inspire curiosity and promote wellbeing at Jubilee House.
Even those without prior experience were captivated, learning memorable facts such as honey being the only food made by insects that humans eat. One resident recalled being amazed to discover that it takes nectar from around two million flowers to make just one pound of honey. While another noted their surprise at learning that and only female bees having stingers.
By partnering with local community groups, Jubilee House reflects Berkley Care Group’s commitment to person-centred care and lifelong learning, offering residents regular opportunities to take part in gardening, art therapy, music sessions, and group workshops that enrich their daily lives.
Reflecting on the success of the day, Lydia Orsmond, Jubilee House Events Manager, said: “At Berkley Care Group, we believe curiosity and connection should never fade, no matter where someone is on their journey through later life. Hosting talks like Professor Judith Masson’s brings the local community into our homes and inspires our residents to continue learning and exploring.
For many of our residents, this isn’t just a talk, it’s a chance to share memories and spark conversation. Events like this allow residents to feel challenged, inspired, and engaged in a meaningful way. By welcoming experts and the community into our homes, we embrace the idea that you’re never too old to learn something new.”