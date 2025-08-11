Julie Moore, Woman of the Year 2025, Slimming World with Kelly, Rugby

Julie Moore’s journey from size 24 to size 10: If someone had told me a couple of years ago that I’d be a size 10, powering my own bike up hills, climbing mountains for fun, and cooking up a storm in the kitchen — all while managing my asthma with ease — I’m not sure I’d have believed them.

But here I am, having lost six and a half stone, 42 inches, and completely transformed my life thanks to Slimming World.

“Like many others, my weight loss journey began with a simple but powerful decision: enough was enough. I didn’t want to just exist anymore — I wanted to live. I joined Slimming World and quickly realised this wasn't about restriction or punishment. It was about balance, support, and real change.

Over time, I learned how to adapt all my favourite recipes to be Slimming World friendly — and to my surprise, I never felt like I was missing out. I still enjoy my treats, but now I know how to work them into my plan. My ethos quickly became: "Nothing is banned if it’s Slimming World planned."

Julie before her weight-loss journey began.

One of the most unexpected and rewarding parts of this journey has been rediscovering my love for cooking. I used to see food as part of the problem — now, it’s part of the solution. I’m often found in the kitchen whipping up new recipes, experimenting with flavours, and embracing the joy of nourishing both body and soul.

The changes have been about so much more than numbers on the scales or sizes on a label. My holidays used to be all about lounging by the pool — now, I go adventuring, sightseeing, and climbing mountains. There’s truly nothing like reaching the top and taking in a breathtaking view, knowing your own two feet carried you there.

I’ve sold my battery-powered bike and replaced it with a standard one — and the best part? I don’t even miss the motor. Whether it’s a hike or a bike ride, I’m no longer out of breath or ready to give up. My asthma has dramatically improved, and I’m full of energy I didn’t know I had.

With a new body has come a new style. The only things in my wardrobe that still fit are my socks! Gone are the days of hiding in oversized layers — now, I wear fitted tops, dresses, and jeggings that show off my figure with pride. I finally dress in a way that reflects who I truly am.

Julie showing us her size 24 trousers she used to wear!

This transformation has rippled into every area of my life, including my career. Recently, I was at risk of redundancy and had to apply for a new role. In my interview, I spoke about my weight loss journey — the commitment, consistency, and determination it took to reach my target weight. My new manager later told me that it was that very determination that helped me stand out and secure the position above other candidates.

Slimming World hasn’t just helped me lose weight — it’s helped me gain everything else. Confidence. Health. Joy. A love for food and movement. A fresh wardrobe and a fresh perspective. I’m living proof that when you set your mind to something and take it one step at a time, you can achieve incredible things.

So, to anyone standing at the beginning of their journey: you’ve got this. And remember — nothing is banned if it’s Slimming World planned”.

You’ll find Julie at Kelly Turner’s Slimming World group at Bilton Bowling and Tennis Club on Bawnmore Road at 8:30am on Saturday mornings.