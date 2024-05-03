June reminisces as she takes a trip down memory lane…

David and June Wenman were the founders of Wenman Healthcare in Barford.At the remarkable age of 94, June Wenman stands as a living testament to dedication to her work. What makes this story even more remarkable is the continued involvement of June who still comes to work every day with unwavering enthusiasm.As June reminisces, she reflects over the last forty-two years at Wenman Healthcare. June’s enduring work ethic to the success of the business serves as an inspiration to all, reminding us that age is no barrier to passion and purpose. Her story is not just about business success; it is to the timeless values of hard work and a deep-rooted connection to the community she has served for so many years.Wenman Healthcare has been going for nearly half a century with true resilience. The family-run business has been a pillar of support for the local community, providing products, repairing, modifying, servicing, and advising on mobility equipment that has changed many lives. Wenman Healthcare had humble beginnings in the eighties, when June and her husband, David Wenman embarked on a journey. Little did they know that their venture would become a cornerstone of the community, impacting countless lives over the years.Another significant milestone in Wenman Healthcare's history was in the eighties with Edwina Currie who was a Health Minister at that time, tested one of the first Sportster 8mph mobility scooters. Edwina recently commented “The mobility scooter changed so many lives for the better, just as we were beginning to accept people with disabilities back into society instead of expecting them to be shut away. So countless lives have been helped by this marvellous and wonderful family behind it. Thank you, David, thank you June. You go down in history.” Edwina