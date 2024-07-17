Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Children are invited to bask in a Summer of Colour at Rugby Art Gallery and Musem.

The first event takes place this Saturday (July 20), firing the starting pistol for a bumper programme of arts and crafts activities for youngsters during the long school break.

Saturday's event celebrates this summer's Olympic Games and Paralympics in Paris, with youngsters invited to help decorate the iconic Olympic rings in the venue's activity space during free drop-in sessions running from 10am to noon and 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

The Summer of Colour event also includes the start of the first hunt of the summer programme, with visitors challenged to track down colours hidden throughout the art gallery and museum.

Summer fun in Rugby.

The museum celebrates the Festival of Archaeology on Tuesday (July 23), with free archaeology-themed drop-in sessions taking place from 10am to 11am and 11.15am to 12.15pm.

Early years Coloured Light Play sessions take place on Thursday (July 25). Sessions, priced £2.50 per child, run from 10am to 11am and 11.15am to 12.15pm.

Colour Wheel Collage craft workshops on Wednesday 31 July give early years children the chance to create a colour wheel from mixed media. Workshops, priced £2.50 per child, run from 10am to 11am and 11.15am to 12.15pm.

On Friday, August 2, Coloured Marbled Paper workshops take place from 10am to 10.30am and 10.45am to 11.45am. Suitable for six-year-olds and over, the workshops cost £2.50 per child.

The Summer of Colour goes green on Saturday, August 1, with the first of a series of Self-led Scrap Days, where youngsters can raid the gallery's arts and crafts store cupboards, recycle materials and let creativity run riot.

Sessions run from 10am to 12 noon and 1.30pm to 3.30pm, with further Self-led Scrap Days taking place on Saturday, August 17 and Saturday, August 31.

Children can create bright and bold portraits at Collage Colour Portraits workshops on Tuesday, August 6. Workshops, suitable for six-year-olds and over, take place from 10am to 11am and 11.15am to 12.15pm, with places priced £2.50 per child.

The art gallery team joins the free National Play Day celebration at Whitehall Recreation Ground on Wednesday, August 7, offering open air arts and crafts activities from 11am to 3pm.

Perfect for a budding Banksy, early years Graffiti Art sessions take place in the Percival Guildhouse Gardens on Thursday, August 8. The sessions run from 10am to 11am and 11.15am to 12.15pm, with places priced £2.50 per child.

On Saturday, August 10, the second hunt of the summer starts at the art gallery and museum, with youngsters challenged to find hidden postcards celebrating Rugby's great inventors.

Youngsters can experiment with neon lights at Neon Art workshops on Tuesday, August 13. Suitable for six-year-olds and over and priced £2.50 per child, the workshops take place from 10am to 11am and 11.15am to 12.15pm.

A free Tote Bag Screen Printing session takes place on Wednesday, August 14, where youngsters can print a personalised tote bag. The drop-in session runs from 11am to 3pm.

Early years Rainbow Play sessions takes place on Friday, August 16, where children can explore all the colours of the rainbow in sessions running from 10am to 11am and 11.15am to 12.15pm (places priced £2.50 per child).

The Summer of Colour creativity continues with Mod Roc Sculpture workshops (Tuesday, August 20), Rainbow Weaving sessions (Wednesday August 21) and Giant Portrait workshops (Thursday, August 22) - all suitable for six-year-olds and over, with sessions running from 10am to 11am and 11.15am to 12.15pm (places priced £2.50 per child).

And the programme draws to a close in the final week of August, with early years Water and Bubble Play sessions (Tuesday, August 27), Colourful Kaleidoscope workshops (Wednesday, August 28, suitable for six-year-olds and over) where children can create a kaleidoscope, and 3D Pen Keyring workshops (Thursday, August 29, suitable for eight-year-olds and over), where youngsters can develop a design with a 3D pen and turn it into a keyring. All sessions run from 10am to 11am and 11.15am to 12.15pm, with places priced £2.50 per child.

Places for all paid sessions must be booked in advance. Book by calling Rugby Visitor Centre on (01788) 533217 or online at www.ragm.co.uk/summer-of-colour

Cllr Maggie O'Rourke, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing, said: "The Summer of Colour has been inspired by the venue's current art exhibition, Jason Wilsher-Mills' Jason and His Argonauts, which has brought a cascade of colour to the main gallery.

"The summer programme caters for children of all ages and abilities, with a range of free activities on offer and other sessions delivered for just a small charge.

Cllr Maggie O'Rourke, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for partnerships and wellbeing, said: "The Summer of Colour has been inspired by the venue's current art exhibition, Jason Wilsher-Mills' Jason and His Argonauts, which has brought a cascade of colour to the main gallery.

"The summer programme caters for children of all ages and abilities, with a range of free activities on offer and other sessions delivered for just a small charge.

"We're looking forward to another busy summer at Rugby Art Gallery and Museum, and with a limited number of places available at the 'paid for' sessions, it's best to book early to avoid disappointment."

Young visitors to Jason and His Argonauts can also enjoy a range of free activities inspired by the exhibition, including colouring in, mask-making and dressing up.

Cllr Neil Sandison, Rugby Borough Council's Liberal Democrat group spokesperson for partnerships and wellbeing, added: "The Summer of Colour really promises to bring out the creativity of our young people, and bringing activities outside of the boundaries of Rugby Art Gallery and Museum to our parks and green spaces is a positive move."