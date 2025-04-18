Karma Salford Hall has a pudding for you today - well seven actually!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This Good Friday evening, Karma Salford Hall in Evesham is holding a Great British Pudding Night at 7 o'clock.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Priced at £40 per person, with a 25% discount for pre-booking, those coming along to what’s billed as an “Evening of Decadent Desserts”, will get the choice of a delicious main course, followed by seven small dessert plates.

“The British love their classic puddings, desserts, and tarts,” said Karma Salford Hall Operations Director, Adrian Willmers. “With this in mind, we thought we would hold a special Pudding Night to tie in with the Easter Bank Holiday, which is an indulgent time when we all perhaps eat a few more sweet things than we should! The desserts offered here are all tasting menu size, so that you can try them all if you wish.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve also been inspired by the amount of Dessert Parlours popping up all over the country, this is something that is very much in vogue at the moment,” added Adrian.

The bar area

He finished by saying that The Tempest Restaurant, the Hotel’s popular in-house eatery, had just launched a new spring menu, created by award winning Head Chef, James Woodhams.

“It will be running right across Easter Weekend too,” said Adrian. “James has assembled delicious, seasonal, and locally sourced dishes on this new menu, including starters such as asparagus with crispy poached egg, air dried ham, & hollandaise, together with a Mi Cuit Salmon dish, served with blood orange, sapphire & radish. Main course choices include chicken with Parma ham, lamb three ways - cutlet, shoulder and breast – and a cod dish with herb crumb topping & heritage tomatoes.”

To book, please call 01386 871300.