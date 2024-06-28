Kenilworth care provider invites public to 'discovery day' after earning home care licence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Kenilworth care provider which recently earned a licence to provide its services within customers’ homes is inviting the public to visit its town store and speak to staff about what it now offers.

Kare Plus Kenilworth in Talisman Shopping Centre is hosting a ‘discovery day’ on Tuesday 2nd July from 10.30am to 3pm, where visitors will be able to find out more about its medical home care services, which the business can now provide after earning accreditation from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The business, which opened in Talisman Shopping Centre in 2022, provides care to people not only in the town but across Warwickshire, Coventry, and Birmingham, and provides staffing for larger care homes.

Kavi Pryagh, director of Kare Plus Kenilworth, said: “Earning our CQC registration for home care has been a massive step forward for the business.

Kavi Pryagh and Jess Manhas inside Kare Plus Kenilworth

“We can now offer highly personalised medical care directly in customers’ homes, which has allowed us to help many more people in Kenilworth, Warwickshire and the West Midlands.

“It has also allowed us to grow the number of care staff we have on our books, as well as hiring a new full-time registered manager, Jess Manhas.

“However, there may still be a lot of people who are unaware of this accreditation and what we can now offer, so we want to open our doors to anyone who has questions.

“We’d love to welcome anyone who wants to find out more into our store. Myself, Jess and the team will be only too happy to answer any questions the public might have.

“The fact that we are based at Talisman Shopping Centre in the heart of a busy town like Kenilworth has been key to our success – many similar providers are tucked away in serviced offices on industrial estates where their customers cannot visit them.

“So while we’d encourage customers to pop by during the Discovery Day if they can, our doors are always open for anyone who’d like to know more.”

Hugo Hawkings, director of Talisman Shopping Centre developers Discovery Properties, added: “Kare Plus Kenilworth’s CQC accreditation was a key goal for the business, and it has unlocked many more opportunities for them to provide the care their customers need.