Kenilworth Carnival returns – prizes, parade, and plenty of fun for everyone!

This year’s Carnival promises to be bigger and better than ever, with the generosity of local businesses shining through in the incredible selection of prizes for the Grand Prize Draw, taking place during Sunday Fun Day at Abbey Fields.

Top Prize Alert:

A Full Vehicle Service worth up to £300 + VAT generously donated by Wilco Autos, one of this year’s headline sponsors. Also supporting the event, The Wyandotte Inn has contributed a variety of fantastic prizes including a gallon of beer and several meal vouchers – just a taste of what’s on offer.

But that’s not all! A whole host of vouchers and experiences are up for grabs, showcasing the very best of Kenilworth’s local businesses – from food and fitness to art, wellness, and family fun.

Tickets are available now from The Wyandotte Inn, and will also be on sale throughout the weekend at Carnival events.

A Big Thank You to Our Generous Prize Donors:

Wilco Autos • The Wyandotte Inn • Antigo • Budgens • Charlotte • Crazy Kiln • Domino’s • Drama Tots • Eiraya Wellness • Ego • Hair at Hatton • J.A. Moore • Karma Beauty • Kenilworth Book & Pudding Club • Kenilworth Car Spa • Kenilworth Golf Club • Kenilworth Tennis, Squash and Croquet Club • Kenilworth Vets • Living Your Yoga • My Kind of Mind • Pittaway Thompson • Serious Style • System Driving • Talisman Theatre • The Arty Booth • The Basement Snug • The Clarendon Arms • The Cycle Recycler • The Engine Inn • The Healing Hut • The Pitt Stop • The Warwickshire Health Club • Tyre World • Victoria Beauty • Whitemoor’s Café

Fancy Joining the Parade?

There’s still time! Whether as an individual or with friends, anyone is welcome to take part in the Carnival Procession in fancy dress. It’s a fun way to get involved and support the community. To find out more, simply email: [email protected]

Huge Thanks to Our Event Sponsors:

We are immensely grateful to our 2025 event sponsors for their generous support:

Wilco Autos

The Wyandotte Inn

RSD Tool Hire

Kenilworth Town Council

Kenilworth Vets

Kenilworth Carnival is a brilliant local tradition, full of colour, music, community spirit, and charitable giving – proudly supported by local businesses and open to all.

Don’t miss out – come along, soak up the atmosphere, and support a fantastic cause!

