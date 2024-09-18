Kenilworth community set to benefit from new hearing service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The doors to a brand new audiology service in Kenilworth have opened, offering hearing help and advice to local people.

Specsavers at 17 The Square, now offers a hearing service for customers who will be able to visit the store for all their eye and ear care needs. The service is headed up by hearing expert, Craig Flower, who has previously worked at Specsavers in Nuneaton, and will be carrying out hearing checks and helping customers to choose the hearing device that will best suit their needs.

Appointments are available five days a week, with customers able to have a free hearing check which takes between 30 minutes and an hour. Craig will be on hand to run through the wide range of hearing devices and technology on offer and discuss the best option for your budget, lifestyle and needs to help restore the sounds you’ve been missing.

‘Myself and optical director, Ambreena Bhatti, are delighted to now be offering a hearing service in Kenilworth,’ comments Craig. ‘It’s easy to take our hearing for granted, but just like our vision, it’s something we need to look after and get checked if we notice any changes.

‘According to the RNID, hearing loss affects 18 million people in the UK and it’s natural for everyone’s hearing to deteriorate over time. If you’re worried, please pop into the store. We’re looking forward to welcoming the local community through the doors, working to help fine tune their hearing.’

To make a hearing appointment, call Specsavers Kenilworth on 01926 865 030, head to www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/kenilworth or visit the store at 17 The Square, Kenilworth, CV8 1EF.