Kenilworth Croquet Club wins National Silver Mark Accreditation – A first for England

Kenilworth Tennis, Squash & Croquet Club (KTSCC) is celebrating a landmark achievement after its Croquet section became the first club in the country to be awarded Croquet England’s prestigious Silver Club Mark accreditation.

This new national award recognises clubs that demonstrate excellence in governance, safeguarding, financial management, community engagement and the promotion of croquet as a sport for all. The assessment process was rigorous, taking place over several months, and there was never any guarantee of success.

Kenilworth’s success reflects years of growth and commitment. The club now has a thriving membership who enjoy both Golf Croquet and Association Croquet, with lively social sessions, fun club days and competitive opportunities in the West Midlands Federation leagues. Members also take part in friendly matches with other clubs, developing skills and camaraderie along the way.

Looking ahead, the Silver Mark provides a platform for further development. Kenilworth Croquet plans to extend its outreach by working with local schools, Duke of Edinburgh Award groups, and Scouts and Guides, in addition to its annual Open Days and the popular youth sessions held each summer through the KTSCC Squash Camps.

Club Chair Lynne Breedon said: “We are delighted to be the first club in the country to achieve the Silver Mark. It shows that croquet is not just a traditional pastime but a modern, inclusive sport that offers something for everyone — whether social play, competition, or simply making new friends. This is a proud moment for the Kenilworth Croquet Club''

Membership Secretary Ian Robertson added: “The award is a tribute to every one of our members who give their time voluntarily to make the club so welcoming and successful. We have a strong base of players, excellent facilities through KTSCC, and now the recognition to match. The Silver Mark will help us grow further and encourage more people to discover the joy of croquet.”

Kenilworth Croquet club is currently the only croquet club with the Silver Mark accreditation, the club is well placed to welcome new players and strengthen its role at the heart of the local community.

If you wish to get involved email: [email protected]

Further information visit: https://ktscc.co.uk/croquet/