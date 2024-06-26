Kenilworth Multi Academy Trust announces new chair and vice chair

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kenilworth Multi Academy Trust (KMAT), which comprises Kenilworth School & Sixth Form (KSSF) and Westwood Academy, is pleased to announce the appointment of a new Chair and Vice Chair of Trustees.

Malcolm Graham and Sarah Newton, who are both currently on the KMAT Board, will take up the positions as Chair and Vice Chair of Trustees respectively from July 2024.

They replace Shirley Whiting (Chair) and Richard Hales (Vice Chair) who are stepping down from the Board following a number of years with KMAT including the setting up of the Multi Academy Trust, the successful move of KSSF to its new site in Glasshouse Lane in September last year and the recent rating of KSSF as an OFSTED outstanding school.

Malcolm Graham joined the Board of Trustees in February this year. He has a wealth of experience in corporate management at a senior level in IT and telecoms companies and will provide the Trust with strong strategic leadership and support to the CEO, Hayden Abbott.

Left to Right: Richard Hales, Shirley Whiting, Hayden Abbott, Malcolm Graham, Sarah Newton

Sarah Newton who has been on the KMAT Board of Trustees since November 2022 has a background in Children’s Services and this together with her work as a JP in the Family Court provides the Trust with a vital strategic view on safeguarding.

Commenting on their departures, Shirley Whiting and Richard Hales said: ‘We have both been involved with the Trust, and previously with Kenilworth School as Governors, during an exciting time in the Trust’s development. With new Trustees joining the Board in recent years, we are confident that KMAT has a strong experienced Board to take the Trust forward in its next phase of development.’

Hayden Abbott, CEO of KMAT said: ‘Malcolm and Sarah’s combined expertise make a strong team to support the Trust and to lead the Board and continue to align the policies and procedures across both of our schools. Shirley and Richard have set a high standard to follow in their commitment to the Multi Academy Trust.

"Their contribution to governance and support for leaders of the Trust in their respective roles now, and previously as the Chair and Vice Chair of Kenilworth School, have been remarkable. I would like to thank them also for everything they have done in relation to the Kenilworth School & Sixth Form on Glasshouse Lane.’

Malcolm Graham commented: “Sarah and I are incredibly honoured to have been asked to take on the role of Chair and Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees for KMAT. I think everyone will agree that what we have in the new Kenilworth School and Sixth Form and The Westwood Academy are two schools with amazing students, teachers and facilities which are the envy of many schools beyond our immediate area.

"With Sarah’s considerable background in child Safeguarding and my background in general and business management we believe our skills and experience complement each other and together with our other Trustee Board colleagues, we hope to take KMAT to the next level in its journey”.