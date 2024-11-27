Kenilworth opticians refocus on foodbank support

A call for donations to support the local foodbank has gone out again this year from a Kenilworth opticians.

Specsavers on Warwick Road has volunteered once more as a collection point drop off for customers keen to donate non-perishable food items and toiletries to local families in need on behalf of Warwickshire-based The Trussell Trust.

Store director Ambreena Bhatti says: ‘We have done this for the last few years and feel it is still a vitally important service to support for our local community. Christmas is a particularly hard time for people in need, particularly with the cost-of-living crisis that is impacting so many of us.’

Specsavers Kenilworth will begin collections on Sunday 1 December and items particularly in demand include long life fruit juice, small selection boxes, instant mashed potato, tins of food, biscuits, washing powder or tablets, washing up liquid and shower gel. Donations will be taken to St Francis of Assisi RC Church, who then distribute them to local families in need on behalf of the Trust.

Faye Bates from Specsavers Kenilworth holding a box ready to be filled with foodbank donations.

The Trussell Trust works to combat poverty and hunger across the UK. They believe that no-one in the community should have to face going hungry. They provide three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to them in crisis.

For more information visit the store at 17 The Square, Kenilworth CV8 1EF, call 01926 865 030 or visit www.specsavers.co.uk/stores/kenilworth