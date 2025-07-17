Kenilworth School & Sixth Form wins Malcolm Doolin Memorial Award for Local History Research 2024-2025

Kenilworth School & Sixth Form’s History club has been awarded First Prize in the Malcolm Doolin Award for Local History. This national competition for schools, hosted by the Western Front Association, celebrates excellence in local history research across schools in the UK and the Republic of Ireland. As part of their project, the students exhibited their work to the general public.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eighteen students overseen by History teacher, Mrs Aimee Palmer, from across all year groups took part in an ambitious local history project, exploring four diverse research topics: The Experience of Women, The Experience of Different Nationalities, Food, and The Warwickshire Regiment. Each topic was thoroughly researched and presented with remarkable creativity, depth, and attention to detail.

The research was brought together in a well-organised and engaging public exhibition, where students showcased their work to the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Darren Nicholas, Headteacher of Kenilworth School, commented: “The students should be exceptionally proud for winning the Malcolm Doolin Memorial Award on their first entry – a true testament to their curiosity, commitment, and talent. Their outstanding local history research not only enriches their learning but also strengthens our connection with the wider community. Well done.”

'How did the war affect Kenilworth' exhibition. Photo: KMAT

Mr Hayden Abbott, CEO of Kenilworth Multi Academy Trust, added: “This is an amazing achievement that students from Kenilworth School have won first place in the Malcolm Doolin Award. It is the first time students have been entered in this competition and I’m sure that the research into local history that they have done will inspire them to go on to further success in their studies.”

The History Club’s innovative and collaborative approach captured the judges’ attention, earning them the top spot and a prize of £500 which will be put towards the History Club's activities for next year. The students’ dedication to exploring diverse themes within a central historical project demonstrated their passion and high-quality research skills. The judges commented that they were particularly impressed by the way the school is nurturing such a large number of talented young historians.

As part of their recognition, Kenilworth School’s students and staff have been invited to attend The Western Front Association’s Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph on November 11.

About the Malcolm Doolin Memorial Award

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'Impact on food' Exhibition. Photo: KMAT

Established to commemorate Malcolm Doolin’s passion for history and education, the award encourages young historians to delve into local history projects that inspire curiosity and critical thinking.

Kenilworth School & Sixth Form is a Partner school in the Kenilworth Multi Academy Trust