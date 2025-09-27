Kenilworth writer's new adaptation revitalises this Austen classic

Following on from his triumph in 2023 of a new adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, Kenilworth writer Andrew Davies has repeated the success with this world premiere of Emma at The Talisman Theatre.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma, performed at The Talisman Theatre on Saturday, September 27 (until October 4).

Rose Kenny showed her depth of talent as the eponymous Emma. This role required a knowing conceit and arrogance, with no insight or doubts about her behaviour. Rose filled Emma’s shoes magnificently, as she manipulated her female friends’ affections.Her long-time friend Mr Knighltey [Chris Bird] was forthright in his bluntness as he voiced his disapproval of Emma’s behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chemistry between Rose and Chris really conveyed the deep essence of their friendship, despite their disagreements, which took a different turn later.

Roe Kenny, Graham Buckingham-Underhill, Kathy Buckingham-Underhill, Sion Grace, Jill Laurie, Ellie Chapman.

The principal ‘victim’ of Emma’s manoeuvring was Harriet [Ellie Chapman]. Ellie previously a pantomime regular, portrayed superbly Harriet as the young ingenue, naively unaware of Emma’s machinations. Robert [Thomas Holden] was a tenant farmer whom Harriet had feelings for until Emma interfered. Thomas gave his character a delightful unsophisticated honesty, the common working man that Emma so disdained.

Mr Elton [Siôn Grace] was the local vicar. Siôn gave Mr Elton a vanity and pride that was his undoing. One of the several miscommunications of who was fond of whom was a very clever and funny scene in a carriage, portrayed simply as two benches facing each other. As Mr Elton expressed his love for Emma, she switched positions to avoid his pawing hands.

Aoife O’Gorman was wonderful as Mrs Elton. She had a terrific presence. She moved the plot along apace whenever she was on stage, giving the character snobbishness, disdain for the hoi polio, boastfulness and even name dropping about their luxury carriage as one would boast about having a Rolls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The arrival of Jane [Phoebe Dann] brought a different element to the plot. Phoebe gave Jane an air of sadness and enigma that were not understandable until much later. Phoebe’s singing was top quality. There were several authentic short dance sequences, which all involved performed fluently. Kathy Buckingham-Underhill was ideally cast the chatterbox as Miss Bates, giving her character an insaneness that was both irritating and endearing.

Graham Buckingham-Underhill, Emma Woodhouse.

The script was witty with lots of dry humour. Jane Austen fans will love this adaptation. Not only did this full house enjoy superb theatre with this top notch performance, they were treated to a delightful evening beforehand with music in the theatre foyer by the Kenilworth School jazz band.

The only remaining tickets are for the matinée on Saturday, October 4, which is being run by the Soroptimists with proceeds to Baby Lifeline. Tickets are from the box office 01926 856548.