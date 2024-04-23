Kenilworth's got Woo thanks to the public's charity donations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the charity runs its Great Donate campaign, asking people to have a clear out and bring them to Scope, new research shows we’d prefer to donate our items rather than sell online, after a clear out. That’s clearly the case in Kenilworth, or should that be Kenilwooth?.

“We’re very lucky to be situated in Talisman Square Shopping Centre as it’s always busy and there’s good parking. That means it’s easy for customers to drop off their bags of donations when they come in to do their shopping,” says Jack Brown, Assistant Shop Manager at Scope charity shop, Kenilworth.

“What our team finds incredibly funny is, whenever we’re running out of a line, often that day or at the very most, fortnight, that’s exactly what is donated. Just the other day customers were asking for spring coats, but we’d only got winter ones. Later that afternoon a couple of bags of lightweight coats were donated.

Scope Kenilworth volunteer, Jane Ellis with spring donations

“Two weeks ago, at the start of our Great Donate call out for donations, our bric-a-brac shelves were running very low and we were quite worried as this is a very popular range in the shop. Lo and behold, two days later, 16 boxes of amazing bric-a-brac were donated, which flew off the shelves as soon as we put the items out.

“Last week, we were also running low on bedding and a day or so later, we received some wonderful donations. One customer had been asking for bathroom scales for two weeks. We just weren’t able to help until one day he said he’d given up. That afternoon we got two sets of scales in. He’s not returned so I can’t tell him the good news.

“I don’t know the reason why this happens, we’re certainly not practising manifestation but, we do have a wish list and our wishes have always been granted. There’s definitely a lot of Woo going on in Kenilworth. Maybe we should rename the town Kenilwooth.

“I suppose we should start wishing for bags of gold jewellery, knowing how our customers work, we’ll probably be lucky enough to get that. That will certainly help Scope achieve our goal of an equal future for all.

Scope Kenilworth volunteer, Sanjeewani Samarasekera

“We know customers go to a lot of effort having a clear out and bringing them into the shop and we’re truly grateful. We always need donations to ensure customers keep coming back to find hidden gems and brilliant bargains.

"This spring, if anyone is thinking of having a clear out, we’d love you to donate the items you’ve fallen out of love with so we can give them a new home.

"Every donation helps us to raise vital funds for Scope to support disabled people and their families. The charity’s services have never been needed more than during the cost of living crisis.”

Scope reveals we’re still great donators: public rather donate to charity shops than sell online

Scope Kenilworth volunteer, Richard Wood with donated bric-a-brac

Scope finds an overwhelming two in three (69%) prefer to donate to a charity shop compared to just one in four (24%) who prefer to sell their items on resale apps. Four in five (81%) say donating to charity shops after a clear out makes them feel good. Two in three (67%) donate to charity shops because they love the space they get back.

New research by disability equality charity Scope finds the rise in popularity of resale apps like Vinted, Depop and eBay hasn’t stopped the majority of people in the UK donating their preloved goods to charity shops, after a clear out.

It appears that even in a cost of living crisis, the public’s support for charity shops is as strong as ever. The charity asked 2000 adults about donating to charity shops or selling online after a clear out. The reasons given include:

Four in five (81%) of people agreed they believe their donation to a charity shop will fund something important and it’s as good as giving money to charity.

One in four (26%) agree they’ve been inspired to donate to charity shops by decluttering TV shows such as Stacey Soloman’s 'Sort Your Life Out' - BBC or Tidying Up with Marie Kondo – Netflix.

A further two in nine (22%) agree social media influencers inspire them to donate to charity shops.

The research comes as the Scope charity shops launch their Great Donate campaign, asking people to have a clear out and donate their pre-loved items to their local Scope charity shop, this spring.

Donations help raise vital funds for Scope to support disabled people and their families. The charity’s services have never been needed more than during the cost of living crisis. Life costs more for disabled people.

There is no escape from high energy bills when you have medical equipment to power or you live with a condition affected by the cold.

Last year, Scope supported over 42,000 customers with information and advice through our free Helpline and Disability Energy Support service.

Ruth Blazye, Executive Director of Retail and Communities at disability equality charity Scope, says:

“We often get asked if resale apps have affected the quantity or quality of donations we’re receiving. Our answer has always been “no”, in fact, we’ve seen a rise in donations over the last few years. Now we know why, people really do feel good about donating to charity shops.

“Charity shops are a national institution, but I believe a little bit of healthy competition from resale apps is good. It means charity shops need to work harder to ensure they’re giving customers even more reasons to support them.”