'Kevin Johnson put Rugby on the map': Community saddened at death of disco dancing 'legend'

Tributes have been paid to a disco dancing ‘legend’ who put Rugby on the map.

Rugby-born Kevin Johnson, 63, died from a heart attack on New Year’s Eve.

The ‘kind and loving’ grandad was well known in the town for his success as a dancer in his younger days.

As a teenager, Kevin danced his way to success in a number of regional competitions.

Kevin in action on the dance floor aged just 18. Right: Kevin Johnson.

He hit the TV screens aged just 18, performing in EMI’s World Disco Dancing Championships in 1979.

Kevin, who loved to travel, has been described as a ‘local legend’ by friends and family.

Friend Maureen Hamilton paid tribute to Kevin, saying: “Kevin Johnson put Rugby on the map.”

Dianna Irwin said he will never be forgotten.

"He was an absolute legend,” she said.

"Kevin was Rugby's finest. He will never be forgotten”

A memorial service was held for Kevin last week at Rugby Elim Church.

Kevin had two daughters, a son and a brother. He had 13 grandchildren and one great granddaughter with another great grandchild due soon.

He also leaves three sisters and a brother.

His family said: “He was always making everyone smile with his cheeky smile.

"Kevin was a loving, fun grandad. He loved the children so much.”

The family would like to thank pastor Jon Skelton and the worship and tech team at Rugby Elim Church, George Butlin and the West Indian Club.