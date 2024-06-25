Kids’ festival to help find brain tumour cure in memory of six-year-old Spiderman fan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A festival aimed at the under 12s was held on Saturday 22 June in memory of Taylan Kurtul, who passed away, aged six, in February this year, to raise funds for the charity Brain Tumour Research.TayFest, which formed part of the annual Kineton Music Festival (a charity fundraiser itself), was organised by friends of Taylan’s mum Laura, who grew up in Wellesbourne, to offer children an afternoon of fun activities which included a foam party, disco, football, have a go at Taekwondo, learn circus skills, as well as appearances from Spiderman and Batman.

It was so successful with many families coming to enjoy the event, with children among them who knew Taylan. that Tay’s Fest has been invited back next year to Kineton Music Festival, with more space.

Laura said: “It was an emotional day for Tay’s dad Toygun and me seeing his picture everywhere and his friends having such a great time doing things that Tay would have loved – especially the foam party and meeting Spider-Man Thank you to everyone who helped with the organisation and running of TayFest – I couldn’t have done it without you.

“And it meant so much to us that so many people turned up to support the event – we beat our fundraising target of £4,000, which makes me super proud. Next year we’ll be back bigger, better and bolder!”

Laura with her brothers Robbie and Richard and niece Leah - credit Jake Nash Photography

Laura’s friend Lottie Campion from Kineton, who was one of the chief organisers, said: “Taylan was the happiest, most outdoorsy little boy. He was so affectionate, kind and funny. His death from a brain tumour seems so random and frightening – it could happen to any of us with our little children. No one should have to lose their child – it’s heartbreaking.”

A donation of £5 gave children entry to TayFest and all the activities, and 100% of the donations went to Tay’s Tribe, a group set up by Taylan’s parents Laura and Toygun, fundraising for Brain Tumour Research.

Taylan was diagnosed in May 2023, then aged five, with an aggressive medulloblastoma brain tumour after suffering with headaches, feeling sick and exhausted and later becoming unsteady on his feet and losing his balance.

After a seven-hour surgery at Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, he suffered posterior fossa syndrome (PFS), a collection of distressing neurological symptoms which in Taylan’s case included being unable to sit up, walk or eat, visual problems and, most upsettingly, losing the ability to speak.

Parents Toygun and Laura open TayFest

Taylan was put on a six-week course of proton beam therapy (an advanced form of radiotherapy) at The Christie in Manchester while still suffering from PFS. By the time the family returned home, Tay seemed to be starting to return to some normality again.

Tragically however, an MRI scan in October showed tumour spread across the surface of Taylan’s brain and spine.

Laura said: “We were told: ‘There is no easy way to say this, but we can no longer aim to cure Taylan. It’s too aggressive and the radiation has only slowed it down. We can now only offer palliative care.’”

Taylan did start a course of intracellular chemotherapy to help manage and slow the progression of the cancer, but after Christmas Laura and Toygun made the impossible decision to stop treatment on their only child as the toxicity was making Taylan increasingly poorly, resulting in early stages of dementia.

Laura centre with her band of TayFest volunteers

Laura added: “Our sweet, loving, beautiful boy passed over to the other side on 9 February 2024 with his mummy and daddy telling him how much we love him and how we would be there with him forever, never letting go.

“We will never find the words to describe how we feel after losing Taylan. There is no fixing this pain and we now face an indescribable journey of survival. When you lose your child, the world becomes a different place and everything looks grey. Taylan touched so many hearts with his joyful soul and he taught us the true meaning of love.”

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease since records began in 2002.

Ashley McWilliams, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “We’re really grateful to Lottie and her band of friends for organising TayFest and are delighted it was such a success after all their hard work. We’re also so thankful to Laura and Toygun for courageously setting up Tay’s Tribe to raise funds to help to make a difference for patients diagnosed with brain tumour as a legacy for their beautiful little boy.

Taylan in his Leicester kit

“Brain Tumour Research is focused on funding research to find more effective treatments and ultimately a cure for all types of brain tumour.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers such as breast cancer and leukaemia.