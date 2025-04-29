King's High School receives national recognition in latest awards success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

King’s High School, Warwick, has been named as a finalist for two awards in the Tes Schools Awards 2025.

The Tes Schools Awards act to ‘celebrate excellence across the whole education sector’. This year, King’s High School has been shortlisted for the ‘Independent Senior School of the Year’ and ‘Headteacher of the Year (Independent)’ Awards, with the school also being shortlisted for ‘Senior School of the Year' in the previous year also.

Through this recognition, King’s High School continues to cement its reputation as one of the most successful independent schools in the UK, providing world-class education for girls aged 11-18.

Along its mission to be a ‘community of changemakers’, the school has witnessed several milestones of success in recent years. In 2024, for example, it enjoyed a record school roll; record academic results, for the third consecutive year; a ‘significant strength’ in its latest ISI Inspection Report, and the receipt of other prestigious accolades, such as being named as 8th best girls school in the UK for sport.

King's High School Head Master, Stephen Burley.

In fact, since he was named as Head Master in 2021, the school has secured a number of national awards under the stewardship of Dr Stephen Burley, including Sunday Times Top Independent School for Academic Achievement, Warwickshire and Worcestershire (2024); ISA School of the Year (2021); and the ISA Award for Future Readiness (2023). After being crowned ‘Best Head of a Public School’ at Tatler’s School Guide Awards 2025, this latest personal accolade for Dr Burley reflects the exceptional vision, guidance, and leadership that he has demonstrated as he has spearheaded the remarkable growth of the school.

The school now has the chance to secure its latest national awards and will find out the result of their nominations on Friday 20 June.

Commenting on the school’s latest recognition, Dr Burley said:

“It is an enormous privilege for King’s High to be shortlisted for Independent School of the Year in the Tes Awards 2025. The fact that this is the second year running that we have achieved this reflects incredibly positively on the outstanding work across our community. Coming off the back of a range of national awards, a significant strength for changemaking in this year’s ISI Inspection Report, and record exam results, it is clear that the school is a national leader in educational excellence.

King's High School Head Master, Dr Stephen Burley, in front of the school.

I was delighted, also, to be shortlisted for Headteacher of the Year (Independent) in this year’s Tes Awards, a further reflection on the strength of our school community. I am so fortunate to work with a superb team of colleagues, fantastic students and supportive families and we are all able to take great pride in these achievements. We are all working very hard to make a positive difference for our students and families and we are delighted to have this recognised in this year’s Tes Awards.”