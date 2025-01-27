‘Knit and natter’ at Arden House celebrates caring and brings locals into the warm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A knitting event in Leamington Spa, Warwick, wrapped local people in a day of creativity, connection and comfort as part of a special celebration of those who care for others.

The multi-generational event took place at Arden House on the afternoon of Saturday 25 January and was officially opened by resident, Jeanette Weaver, who gave a ‘warm and inclusive’ welcome speech.

Knitting groups including members from Woolpack Knitting Group, Leamington Spa Knitting & Crochet Social and Warwick District Knit & Natter Group, visitors and residents busily created scarves, blankets and hats to celebrate the warmth of caring, while fostering a sense of togetherness and support.

Everyone enjoyed tea and cakes gifted from local cafe The Boston Tea Party, and independent retailer Wool House provided gifts and hampers for participants.

Multigenerational Big Warm Up event Arden House

Led and hosted by Arden House, the Clarendon Square not-for-profit care home run by Greensleeves Care, the special day was part of 'Big Warm Up' – a nationwide initiative by the group to showcase the warmth and joy of caregiving.

It came as figures show that nearly 1 in 2 adults in England (47 per cent) increase the assistance they give older relatives during winter. The survey by Greensleeves Care also showed that many people feel unprepared when it comes to care, citing having enough information and agreement from family members as key factors in decision-making. Around a quarter (26%) report having had to make a difficult care decision at a point of crisis.

Arden House Manager, Aimee Martin said: “Our Big Warm Up event was such a brilliant day with local businesses and knitting groups on board. There was a real buzz in the air, and it was a true celebration of caring and the power of togetherness. The feedback from everyone was so positive that we’ve promised to schedule future ‘knit and natters’ so residents can continue to connect in this way and finish their knitted pieces.

“The start of a new year is the perfect opportunity for reflection and planning. For many, this may involve thinking about the additional care and support we or an older loved one might need in the coming months.

Residents and guests enjoyed Knit & Natter Big Warm Up at Arden House

“Along with having great fun, events like Big Warm Up give people a chance to experience our warm and welcoming home, see our facilities first hand, and get what they need to make well-informed, family-oriented decisions - without the pressure of urgency.”

If you’d like more tips and advice on how to help older adults stay warm and well this winter and help accessing care, you can explore free resources at www.greensleeves.org.uk/WarmthOfCare or contact the home to arrange a visit.