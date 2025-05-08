Knitted VE Day toppers take pride of place on Dunchurch staddle stones

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Creative ladies in Dunchurch have been busy to commemorate VE Day.

Knitted toppers for postboxes are now proudly on display on the staddle stones in the village.

The colourful knits feature doves, aeroplanes and even Winston Churchill with his dog.

Sue Turner, who lives in Dunchurch, said: “They are created by a group of very talented ladies in Dunchurch.

Celebrating VE Day in Dunchurch.

"These topper creations have become something that residents and visitors look forward to admiring. The stones have been adorned for Christmas, the coronation of King Charles III, Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee and the 80th anniversary of DDay.”

To see more of the toppers, visit The Friends of Dunchurch Society Facebook page or head to the village.