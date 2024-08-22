Lancaster Bomber flypast and plenty of festival fun in Brinklow this Bank Holiday weekend
Scary looking characters will descend on the village from August 24-30.
The family festival takes place on August 24 and 25 with a packed programme of family fun.
One of the festival organisers said: “We are delighted to confirm the return of the RAF Lancaster for a Brinklow Festival 2024 fly past on the Sunday afternoon."
The festival hosts live bands, food and drink, stalls, games, dog show, classic cars and motorbikes, raffle and activities for all ages. Star Wars fans are in for a treat as Stormtroopers will be on hand for a selfie.
Since its beginning in 2015, the festival has raised more many thousands of pounds for community projects.
All monies raised go to local groups and charities connected with the village and for much needed maintenance of historic buildings and churches.
The trail stretches across the village and has consistently included scores of displays.
During the festival attendees will have the chance to vote for their favourite.
Free entry to the festival, £10 car parking all day supporting community groups.
Organisers would like to thank Gray Dawes Group for their sponsorship.
For more information visit www.brinklowfest.co.uk or https://www.facebook.com/brinklowfest
