Lancaster Bomber flypast and plenty of festival fun in Brinklow this Bank Holiday weekend

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 6th Aug 2024, 14:14 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2024, 13:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
There’s lots to crow about in Brinklow when the annual scarecrow trail and festival takes place.

Scary looking characters will descend on the village from August 24-30.

The family festival takes place on August 24 and 25 with a packed programme of family fun.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One of the festival organisers said: “We are delighted to confirm the return of the RAF Lancaster for a Brinklow Festival 2024 fly past on the Sunday afternoon."

Brinklow residents get creative for scarecrow festival.Brinklow residents get creative for scarecrow festival.
Brinklow residents get creative for scarecrow festival.

The festival hosts live bands, food and drink, stalls, games, dog show, classic cars and motorbikes, raffle and activities for all ages. Star Wars fans are in for a treat as Stormtroopers will be on hand for a selfie.

Since its beginning in 2015, the festival has raised more many thousands of pounds for community projects.

All monies raised go to local groups and charities connected with the village and for much needed maintenance of historic buildings and churches.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The trail stretches across the village and has consistently included scores of displays.

One of the scarecrows from a previous year.One of the scarecrows from a previous year.
One of the scarecrows from a previous year.

During the festival attendees will have the chance to vote for their favourite.

Free entry to the festival, £10 car parking all day supporting community groups.

Organisers would like to thank Gray Dawes Group for their sponsorship.

For more information visit www.brinklowfest.co.uk or https://www.facebook.com/brinklowfest

Related topics:OrganisersLancasterRAF

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.