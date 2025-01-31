LAST CALL for Midlands PROPs Awards entries

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

THE final opportunity for property professionals to submit their entries for the Midlands PROPs Awards is just around the corner.

The search for the very best of the property industry is set to come to a close March 1, the perfect opportunity for organisations and individuals to showcase their achievements of the past year.

The awards is a Midlands-focused version of the oldest and most popular London PROPS Awards - while raising funds to support disabled and disadvantaged children and young people across the region.

Taking place at The Grand Hotel, Birmingham, on May 16, the event will offer a chance for the Midlands property industry to celebrate the sector’s outstanding achievements and successes.

Category judging is set to begin in early March with the official shortlist announced just after. Nominations can now be made via the Variety website, with categories such as the Rising Star, Building of the Year, and Law Firm Award up for grabs.

Lyn Staunton, Development Director for Variety, said; “We are super excited to see the nominations coming in and to begin the process of judging and finalising the shortlist ahead of the ceremony.

“The Midlands has some of the very finest Property companies and individuals, and we will celebrate those while raising much needed funds for disabled and disadvantaged children in the Region.”

Backing for the awards has already seen some of the biggest names in property offer their support. Award sponsors already include: Elevate Property Group, Prosperity Wealth, Brookbanks, Bromwich Hardy and Rainier Developments Limited.

This event aims to celebrate the property industry and help raise funds for special days out, creating unforgettable memories for disabled and disadvantaged children and young people in the Midlands.