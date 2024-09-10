Last chance to apply for Rugby housebuilder’s £7,500 community fund

Deserving local groups in Rugby are being urged to act quickly and apply for a share of £7,500 as a local housebuilder’s funding scheme comes to a close.

Redrow Midlands, which is currently building at Redrow at Houlton on Houlton Way, created the community fund to help as many local groups, organisations, and individuals as possible, and is now welcoming applications for 2024.

There’s no cause too small, so whether funds are required for football kits to help sporty youngsters enjoy the beautiful game, to aid a vital new charity helping to feed struggling families or to support a local animal shelter in need of new dog beds, Redrow Midlands’ initiative can help.

The fund, which started in 2021, aims to support local organisations with specific donations and give them the tools they need to continue to thrive.

Redrow Midlands is donating money to local causes as part of its Community Fund initiative

In the past year, Redrow Midlands has donated £7,500 to fantastic causes across the region, including donating £500 to the local branch of The Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director for Redrow Midlands, said: “As the fund comes into its final weeks, we are urging charities and community groups to apply for a chance to secure their share of the pot.

“We’re always looking for new ways to support communities to thrive in the local area and we invite groups to share their stories with us and let us know what they need to keep doing their fantastic work.

“No cause is too small, and we really want to make a difference, so apply now to avoid missing out.”

The fund is now open and will close at 11:59pm on Friday, 27th September.

For further details on how to apply, please visit: www.redrow.co.uk/midlands-community-fund

The new community at Redrow at Houlton has excellent road and rail connections across the Midlands and beyond, with trains to London in less than an hour. The new link road also means that the train station and Rugby town are just five minutes away, and the new homes sit within easy reach of a choice of Ofsted ‘outstanding’ schools.