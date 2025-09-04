Last chance to apply for Warwickshire housebuilder’s £7,500 community fund
Redrow Midlands, which is currently building at Redrow at Houlton in Clifton-upon-Dunsmore, Midsummer Meadow in Warwick and Arden Fields in Bulkington, created the community fund to support as many local groups, organisations and individuals as possible, and is welcoming applications for 2025.
There’s no cause too small, so whether funds are required for football kits to help sporty youngsters enjoy the beautiful game, to aid a vital new charity in feeding struggling families or to support an animal shelter in need of new dog beds, Redrow Midlands’s initiative can help.
The annual scheme, which started in 2019, aims to provide organisations with specific donations and give them the tools they need to continue to thrive. So far, the housebuilder has donated a total of £38,000 to recipients across the region.
Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director for Redrow Midlands, said: “As the deadline for our community fund approaches, we’re encouraging charities and community groups to apply for a chance to secure their share of the support available.
“We’re committed to helping communities thrive and are always eager to hear from groups making a positive impact. Tell us about the work you’re doing and what support you need to continue making a difference.
“No cause is too small, and we really want to change people’s lives, so apply now to avoid missing out.”
The scheme is now open and will close at midnight on Friday, 19th September.
For further details on how to apply, please visit www.redrow.co.uk/midlands-community-fund.