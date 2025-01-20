Last chance to buy at Crest Nicholson’s Montague Point, Warwick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local housebuilder Crest Nicholson has just four homes remaining at its popular Montague Point development in Warwick. Since its launch in November 2021, the development has delivered over 120 homes to the area, creating a vibrant and thriving community.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final remaining homes will appeal to a wide range of buyers with a diverse mix of three, four, and five bedroom homes. One of the remaining homes, is the five bedroom Windsor, an ideal family home with five double bedrooms and substantial living space.

Set over three floors, the ground floor features an open plan kitchen, dining and family room with French doors which open out into the rear garden, a lounge boasting a bay window and separate study and utility. The upper floors provide plenty of space for family life with five bedrooms and three bathrooms, and bedroom one featuring a dressing room and ensuite shower room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vanessa MacNee, Sales & Marketing Director for Crest Nicholson Midlands said: “Since its launch, Montague Point has proved a popular choice with its picturesque canalside setting, and close location to the charming historic market town of Warwick.

Montague Point streetscene

"This is your last chance to join this established community, and with various schemes to help you move available, I’d encourage any prospective buyers to come and see our friendly sales team to see how we can make your move a reality.”

Montague Point is conveniently located within walking distance of Warwick town centre and just a short drive from Warwick train station and Junction 15 of the M40, making it perfect for both commuting and leisure.

Prices start at £485,000 for a three bedroom, £595,000 for four bedroom, and £660,000 for a five bedroom. For more information you can visit the website.