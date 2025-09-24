Later Creator launch event champions late-life entrepreneurship

Unlocking the entrepreneurial potential of the over 50s was the focus of a successful event in Warwickshire last week.

Specially invited guests gathered to hear from experts in the worlds of business, education and politics at the launch of the Later Creator training platform, an initiative of Dr Isabella Moore CBE.

Dr Moore, who has become a leading advocate for entrepreneurialism, unveiled the new e-learning modules - the culmination of her own academic insight, lived experience and extensive consultation with experts in government, enterprise, health and education.

The event, held at 1 Mill Street in Leamington Spa, was created to widen the conversation around the subject of supporting business goals in later life, and heard from a panel made up of:

Later Creator was unveiled at a special event.

Maxine Laceby, Co-founder of Absolute Collagen.

Within just 12 months, Maxine turned her ‘kitchen table’ business into a £30m supplement brand and has gone on to win several significant industry awards, including the NatWest Everywoman Award, The Great British Entrepreneur Award and the LDC top 50 Most Ambitious Leaders.

Of the event, she said: “Saying yes to this event was a no-brainer for me. I am a later creator. And what did I hope to get from it? Absolutely nothing. It's all about giving. It's all about being the woman that wasn't there for me. And also letting people know you don't need every skill on day one.

“If I just thought about all the skills I'd need on day one, I would never, ever have started. Because you grow with the business. And it's fun just to spread the fun, spread the joy and just let people know that it is okay. To sometimes find the courage to take that step because if you don't take the step, you’ll never know.”

Experts in the worlds of business, education and politics spoke at the launch.

Roger Scott, Area Director at Lloyds Bank - spoke about finance and funding for older entrepreneurs.

An active member of the South Midlands business community for over 25 years, Roger has specialist experience in Retail, Construction and Property, Professional Services, Hospitality and Tourism sectors.

He said: "I think I just want to encourage people that it seems very normal for us to be dealing with business people as an older generation. We’re not fazed by it. We're not surprised by it. In fact, the majority of our customers, particularly family businesses, we're dealing with the older generation typically.”

Corin Crane, CEO, Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce - spoke about the rise of later-life entrepreneurship and local economic impact.

Isabella Moore MBE at the event.

As well as being the lead officer for the West Midlands and Warwickshire Local Skills Improvement Plan, he is also a trustee at Belgrade Theatre, a board member of Chamber Customs, C&W Chamber Training, Destination Coventry and Coventry Climate Change Board.

He said: “We need, as an economy to start tapping into all that experience and giving opportunities to bring that experience back into the workplace again. You will have people of 20 or 30 years’ experience, really sector specific, highly educated, with real skills to give, but the opportunities are never focused on them, it’s usually still looking at putting 18-24-year olds into those vacancies.”

Michael Garrett, CEO, Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire – spoke on wellbeing and purpose in entrepreneurship.

Michael joined Age UK Coventry as Chief Executive in August 2017, where he supported a merger that established Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire in April 2019. Among his other roles, he managed commercial operations and led student welfare and engagement initiatives at The University of Birmingham Guild of Students.

Dr Sharon Wagg, lecturer at University of Sheffield – spoke on digital inclusion and opportunities for older adults.

Dr Wagg’s PhD explored digital inclusion initiative provision in UK rural communities and, among her many achievements, has been involved in digital inclusion knowledge exchange projects, consultancy, development of an impact case study and is currently leading an arts and culture digital inclusion focusing project funded by Arts Council England.

Tracey Hudson, Director of The HR Dept South Warwickshire – spoke on tackling ageism and workplace barriers.

Tracey’s career spans blue-chip corporates and entrepreneurial SMEs and is a recognised mentor and leader within her field, having received multiple accolades for innovation, collaboration, and growth.

The Later Creator e-modules offer three levels of expert support to help plan and kickstart a new business - from online and app-based learning to a full in-person training and mentoring programme, the focus of which is on building emotional support and soft skills that help lay the groundwork for developing the practical skills required to launch a sustainable business.

It is the latest product of Dr Moore’s work with The Olderpreneur Alliance, a social enterprise established she three years ago to offer both practical and emotional support to help realise the entrepreneurial ambitions of the over 50s.

Dr Moore is the founding director of Comtec Translations in Leamington - a company she sold and then bought back with her daughter at the age of 60. Her long list of accomplishments also include becoming the first female president of both the Coventry and Warwickshire and British Chambers of Commerce in 1999 and 2002.

Of the launch, she said: “It was inspiring to see so much energy, ideas, and commitment in the room as we came together to shine a light on later-life entrepreneurship. We discussed stereotypes, unlocking potential and creating real opportunities for people in later life.”

For more information visit: https://www.latercreator.com/

Photos by Karen Newbold.