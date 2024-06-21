'Laugh until you cry' in iconic musical where tradition meets change at Rugby Theatre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Featuring much-loved songs such as ‘If I Were a Rich Man,’ ‘Sunrise, Sunset’ and ‘Matchmaker,’ it tells the heartwarming and humorous story of Tevye, a poor Jewish milkman, and his five headstrong daughters.
“This is an amazing and impactful story that is full of life and joy, through to heartache and utter disbelief,” says director Mark Tolchard.
“Fiddler on the Roof is a snapshot of a point in history that not only has current themes but, as an enduring musical, packs many an unexpected punch in its insightful storytelling and honesty.”
A live orchestra, authentic costumes and stunning set design all help transport audiences to early 20th century Russia and the vibrant village of Anatevka, where the action takes place.
Mark added: “You’ll be laughing out loud one minute and then in tears the next!”
It runs from June 21-29. Tickets are available from (01788) 541234, or www.rugbytheatre.co.uk.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.