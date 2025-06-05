"Laughter is the best medicine": Birthday girl Hilda celebrates 105th birthday with family and friends in Rugby
A party is being held at Red House in Dunchurch Road to mark Hilda’s special day.
She said the secret to a long life is “laughter and getting your hair done regularly!”
Hilda, married to the late Thomas, was a cleaner at Rugby Cement works in her younger years.
A life-long resident of Rugby, she had six children, nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and one great great grandson.
She lived independently in Jackson Road until Christmas 2023 when she fell and broke her hip.
Granddaughter Michelle said: “Gran has a couple of lovely friends at Red House and she’s happy there.
"We took a cake and prezzies in this week and she is having a buffet at the home today (Thursday).
"She’s a wonderful woman and we love her very much.”
