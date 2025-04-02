Leading actor with great support carried this superb production by Kineton Amateur Dramatic Society

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The story of Cyrano de Bergerac, the man with the big nose, is well-known. Thus it makes it all the more important that any productions of such a renowned play are not lazy or stereotypical. No-one can accuse Kineton Amateur Dramatic Society [KADS] of that in this wonderful production.

REVIEW:Cyrano de Bergerac

Kineton Amateur Dramatic Society [KADS], Warwickshire, April 2 [until April 5].

Director: Sefton Steggalls.

Simon Maris, Katherine Jones, Tom Bruggenwirth, Dave Candy, and Huntley Thawe.

Sefton Steggalls, in his last directorial role before moving to new pastures, finished with an undoubted triumph, as he marshalled this large cast, many of whom took several roles. Sefton took the bold decision to arrange the stage as a thrust stage and it worked extremely well for this production, allowing much better movement by the actors.

Key to this was Tom Bruggenwirth as Cyrano. He gave a magnificent performance, probably the best leading role in any KADS production in not-so-recent memory. Tom was on stage almost throughout and had a terrific amount of dialogue, in which he was word perfect, whilst delivering perfect timing to his lines and gestures. This was demonstrated no better than in his sword fight during which he delivered verse and wit and self effacing comments about the size of his nose.

The object of his affection was Roxane [Catherine Jones]. Catherine was a superb counterpoint to Tom, with infatuation and enthusiastic amour for Christian [Kyle Lawson], the young cadet in the regiment. Unfortunately Christian could not construct a romantic sentence to save his life and called on Cyrano to help him write love letters to Roxanne. Kyle conveyed Christian well as a tongue-tied adolescent.

KADS stalwart Simon Maris, also in his last role before moving to another part of the country, was the egotistical Count de Guiche, who also had designs on Roxanne. He conveyed a slipperiness and deviousness, especially when leading the regiment into a near suicidal mission in the war against the Spanish, whilst avoiding risk himself.

The battle scene was cleverly portrayed with sound effects as the regiment faced the enemy off stage. Lauren Worral and Abbie Croker, as two of the soldiers, gave a wonderful duet of the company’s song as they prepared to face the final assault by overwhelming odds.

The almost bare stage and the costuming, which was top quality, really gave this production authenticity. However the swords that some of the cast [including Cryano] had were rather woeful, looking like car aerials rather than epées.

The ending was rather unclear about how Cyrano suffered what turned out to be a fatal head injury, as Roxanne realised that all along it was he who had written Christian’s romantic letters. That notwithstanding this sets a really high bar for KADS and they fully deserve full houses for this production.