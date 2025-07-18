Leading Midlands homebuilder unveils first look at new Coventry development

£1.8m in local contributions and 32% affordable housing included in the scheme

Midlands-based homebuilder Spitfire Homes has revealed the first images of its latest collection of new homes on Cromwell Lane in Coventry, near Burton Green.

Named Clarendon, the new development will offer a range of two-to-five-bedroom properties each crafted with Spitfire’s renowned design-led approach. The scheme will also provide 32% affordable housing and deliver over £1.8m in contributions to local infrastructure and community facilities, including local education, biodiversity, highways and the NHS.

Every property in the collection will be designed to support modern lifestyles with a range of future-proof features and technologies. Solar photovoltaic (PV) panels, air source heat pumps, and underfloor heating will come as standard, enhancing the energy efficiency of the new homes.

First homes available for occupation from Spring 2026

The 12-acre site was acquired earlier this year, with construction work already underway. The site is being run by award-winning Senior Site Manager Gary Lever, who has been recognised for maintaining exceptionally high standards of construction. Spitfire expects the first homes to be ready for occupation from Spring 2026.

Matt Vincent, Operations Director at Spitfire Homes, said: “We’re excited to share a first look at Clarendon, the latest addition to our growing portfolio of design-led, premium homes. Each property will feature our Signature specification, combining high-quality finishes with modern features to suit today’s lifestyles. Clarendon marks the next step for us in a region where we already have strong brand recognition, and we’re proud to be offering even more people the opportunity to own a Spitfire home.”

The new address will cater to a wide range of lifestyles, from first-time buyers to growing families and downsizers, with carefully designed street scenes featuring a variety of materials that reflect the area’s character and our design-led approach.”

Knight Frank has been appointed as the selling agent for Clarendon, marking a continuation of its longstanding partnership with Spitfire Homes. With deep knowledge of the local market, the UK’s leading independent real estate agency will support the sales activity for this exciting new development.

Knight Frank has been appointed as selling agent

Chris Priestley, Partner at Knight Frank, added: “We’re proud to be partnering with Spitfire Homes on the launch of Clarendon, building on a successful relationship that has developed over many years. For purchasers actively seeking premium specifications, flexible layouts, and energy-efficient features, Clarendon will tick all of those boxes and more, and we’re already seeing strong interest from a broad range of potential homeowners.”

Clarendon marks Spitfire's debut collection in Coventry, building on the homebuilder’s established reputation across Warwickshire and the wider West Midlands. Situated on the western side of Coventry, the scheme benefits from a range of local amenities, excellent employment opportunities and strong transport links, including direct access to both Birmingham and London.