Leading new homes provider celebrates successful partnership after homes sell out in Stratford-upon-Avon

Leading new homes provider Bromford is celebrating a successful partnership with five-star housebuilder Miller Homes after the final Shared Ownership homes were snapped up at a development in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Located in the Bishopton area to the west of the town, the Trinity Fields development has helped to meet the demand for affordable routes to home ownership around Stratford-upon-Avon, providing a charming collection of two- and three-bedroom homes.

The joint venture has allowed buyers to enjoy the peace and tranquillity of the Warwickshire countryside while remaining close to a vibrant, historic town, in the knowledge that they’re settling in a home built of the highest quality.

Designed and built with flexibility and modern living in mind, the homes at Trinity Fields are ideally located, with a mix of transport networks such as the M40, A46 and Stratford-upon-Avon Train Station making larger nearby and commuter locations easily accessible.

Interior of a typical Bromford home.

Bromford Shared Ownership gives first-time buyers and those who do not currently own a property the opportunity to secure a new build home with Bromford. Homebuyers pay a mortgage on the share they own, and pay rent on the remaining share, meaning only a smaller deposit is required.

Then, when the time is right, the homeowners can purchase more shares through a process called staircasing, gradually increasing the ownership of the home.

The Shared Ownership homes at Trinity Fields have been specifically built to meet the needs of local people and priority will be given to applicants who have a connection to Stratford-upon-Avon District Council.

Carl Cooke, sales director of Miller Homes West Midlands, said: “Miller Homes has completed its construction work at our Trinity Fields development, which has provided high quality new housing to this part of Stratford-upon-Avon.

“Partnering with Bromford to deliver affordable, new housing through the Shared Ownership scheme, together we have successfully achieved what we set out to accomplish at the start of this development’s lifecycle, and we now leave it in great shape for our new residents to enjoy for many years to come.”

Karen Adams, Sales Manager at Bromford, said: “It’s great to have helped so many families, first-time buyers, downsizers and more secure their dream home at Trinity Fields.

“Our partnership with Miller Homes gives both us and our customers the assurance that they’re settling in a high-quality, energy-efficient home in this great location.

“The development is in one of the country’s most sought-after locations, so to have contributed towards making the dream of homeownership more achievable with great partners like Miller Homes is rewarding.”

Stratford-upon-Avon is home to a wide variety of amenities including places to eat, independent and chain stores, bookshops, museums and riverside pubs. The town is renowned for its history, with its link to Shakespeare evident throughout in its museums and theatres. Families are well served by the Bishopton Primary School, which is a five-minute walk away, and rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted.

Bromford currently has homes available at Heritage Grange in Upper Lighthorne. For more information, please visit https://www.bromfordhomes.co.uk/homes/shared-ownership/heritage-grange-1.

Bromford is part of the National Shared Ownership campaign supported by the National Housing Federation. The campaign aims to raise awareness of Shared Ownership and is supported by almost 50 organisations. For more information, please visit The National Housing Federation.