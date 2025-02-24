Leading Warwickshire-based trichologist shares her expert knowledge on the current 'weight-loss jab' debate - and what it can mean for your hair health

One of UK's top trichologists, Eva Proudman FIT IAT - whose head office and flagship clinic is located in the picturesque village of Grandborough, Rugby - explains to readers how to protect your 'crowning glory' if you're considering the popular 'big pharma' approach to weight loss management

Warwickshire's Eva Proudman, a consultant trichologist with over 20 years' experience of treating hair and scalp conditions (and recently, the star of TV's 'The Hair Loss Clinic'!) says she's seeing a rise in queries about the effects of so-called 'weight loss jabs' from patients who are "seriously concerned" that the controversial and hotly debated medication is causing more than just weight loss (specifically, hair loss and shedding).

There’s little doubt that appetite-suppressing medications have revolutionised the current approach to weight management. In the US alone, it’s estimated that the number of people using Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy (brand names for the medication semaglutide) for weight loss increased by a staggering 700% between 2019 and 2023.

In January last year, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) began investigating reports of alopecia linked to glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1). And, although multiple clinical trials show that for the majority of these drugs, hair loss tends to affect a very small number of patients, and often only those taking the highest doses – anecdotally, trichologists (health professionals who specialise in the diagnosis and treatment of hair and scalp conditions) are seeing a rise in inquiries for patients concerned about hair loss and shedding since using weight loss ‘jabs’.

Eva Proudman FIT IAT at the home of UK Hair Consultants (and HQ of her national network of clinics) in Grandborough, Rugby

Eva explains; "Generally, these type of medications suppress appetite to reduce dietary intake which results in weight loss. As such, food choices are reduced, and in so doing, this affects the intake of nutrients that are vital to hair health and in particular keeping the growing and shedding cycle of the hair balanced. The medications often speed up weight loss to give bigger losses in a shorter space of time, and again this leads to issues with hair shedding.

"I would advise taking dietary supplements to support the essential vitamin and minerals necessary for hair health, which can be compromised when using weight loss medications. The hair follicle is the second fastest dividing cell in the body, but is non-essential, it is always the last to receive nutrition and needs support if you are experiencing serious weight loss. I would also really recommend making protein a priority in all meals, as protein is essential to a healthy body and particularly important to hair health.

"Dropping weight quickly can also cause the skin to become lax and this equally applies to the hair follicle that also becomes slack, causing hair shedding to increase."

When asked if the strength or dose of weight loss medications has a siginificant impact, Eva went on to explain; "Absolutely. If you take too high a dosage you can become very nauseous, and this further impacts your ability to take in nutrients and adhere to a balanced diet. The injections also increase the levels of hormones that are naturally produced by the stomach when you eat, supporting an increased production of insulin and reducing the amount of glucose / sugar produced by the liver, slowing down digestion to reduce blood sugar levels in Type II diabetes. Too high a dose can also increase the risk of pancreatitis.

Consultant Trichologist Eva Proudman FIT IAT during a consultant at her flagship clinic in Warwickshire

"It is vital to take weight loss medications under the guidance of a qualified healthcare professional as they can cause side effects such as pancreatitis and people with a history of gallstones or excessive alcohol intake are more at risk. They can also increase your risk of kidney disease, gall bladder disease, thyroid cancer and allergic reactions, so it is vital that an in-depth consultation takes place to look at how you are suited to this type of treatment. Ozempic, for example, can cause allergic reactions, nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting, constipation, headache, fatigue and low blood sugar, all symptoms that should be reported to medical professionals for appropriate advice about continuing to take the medication.

"In most cases excessive hair shedding can be corrected when weight loss medication stops, however, if certain diseases are triggered by the medication, then the condition can persist and be more difficult to treat, this is particularly seen in relation to gut health."

With research and evidence at the heart of Eva's practice (which includes a network of clinics across the UK) she even went as far as to test Ozempic for 3 months to evaluate the side effects. Having had bariatric surgery in the past, which put her diabetes into remission, she tested the lower dose, and did not find any real effect on her appetite, but instead felt nauseas, which stopped her wanting to eat and being able to finish even a small portion of food. As a result, Eva found that her hair shedding increased dramatically within 4 weeks of taking the first injection.

Eva concludes: “Having managed Type II diabetes, I do appreciate that there is a place for this type of treatment and having had bariatric surgery myself, I appreciate how difficult weight loss journeys can be. However, I would always advise doing this under the guidance of a medical professional who will also help you with dietary choices, exercise and planning your way forward once you stop the weight loss medications.

"And, if you're concerned about the health of your hair, please don't hesitate to seek help from a trichologist."