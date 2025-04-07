Leamington campaigner gives vivid and moving testimony of  current situation in Gaza during return to his hometown

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leamington campaigner gave a vivid and moving testimony of the current on-the-ground situation in Gaza during his return to his hometown.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

About 100 people attended a fundraising event for Medical Aid for Palestinians (MAP) in Leamington on Saturday, April 5, where they heard from MAP’s advocacy and campaigns director, Rohan Talbot - born in Leamington and brought up in a nearby Warwickshire village.

He described how MAP doctors and other staff had been unable to save the life of a badly injured Palestinian girl because their equipment had been destroyed by Israeli bombing and the Israeli blockade had left them without the necessary drugs.

Despite all the obstacles MAP is facing, Rohan also highlighted how it is working to deliver the best medical services it can provide. With donations from the UK and across the world, and working closely with other on-the-ground organisations such as Save the Children, Oxfam, and the Red Crescent, MAP has set up what is now, with full facilities, the only paediatric and neonatal clinic in Gaza.

Limb reconstruction by surgeons on short term missions to Gaza arranged by MAP

Rohan also emphasised the importance of sustained advocacy in the UK on behalf of the Palestinians, including the regular briefing and lobbying of MPs. In response to a question, he expressed frustration that arms supplied from the UK were still contributing to death and destruction in Gaza and the West Bank.

Asked how in the present circumstances MAP keeps going, Mr Talbot’s reply included: “Because of people like you. It is hard to keep hoping the situation will get better –but you give us the will to carry on.“

The event was organised by Justice for Palestinians, Leamington Spa (JfP) at St Peter’s Hall, who raised £2,000 for MAP. Palestinian food was provided by Coventry’s Bagel Brunch and music by the Outside Up jazz trio led by JfP supporter, Adrian Litvinoff.

JfP was set up in 2009 by a small group of Jewish people living in south Warwickshire, and now includes Moslems, Christians and people of other faiths and none.

Rohan Talbot, Advocacy and Campaigns Director

Its key aim is to raise awareness of the oppression and life-threatening situations facing Palestinians living in Israel, the West Bank and Gaza.

Since the October 2023 Hamas assault on Israel – which it unconditionally condemns – it has held 76 weekly ‘vigils’ rotating between Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth at which the names of both Israeli and Palestinian children killed in the last 18 months are read out.