Leamington care home manager wins prestigious national award

A care home manager from Leamington is celebrating after winning a Stars of Social Care Award, recognising her exceptional contribution to the sector.

Francine Summers, who works at Care UK’s Priors House in Blackdown, has been named winner in the Inspirational Care Home Manager category, announced at a special ceremony held at the London Marriott Hotel Regents Park.

Judges were impressed with Francine’s personal approach to care, always putting residents’ needs first. This is reflected even during team member interviews, where she asks: “what kind of home would you like to live in?”

Francine has also introduced a number of initiatives to Priors House, judges noted. One of the most popular is Foodie Fridays, a weekly gathering where residents come together over cheese and wine to chat about upcoming activities and share feedback.

Francine Summers receives prestigious national award. Photo: Care UK

Speaking about the win, Francine said: “Although I wasn’t able to attend the ceremony in person, I was absolutely thrilled to hear the news. It’s a real honour to be recognised for the work we do every single day to make Priors House a place that feels like home.

“This isn’t just my achievement, it’s one for the whole team. We’ve built something really special here, and I’m lucky to work alongside people who are so committed to residents.”