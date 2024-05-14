Leamington communications agency strengthens digital team with three new appointments

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A multi-award-winning Leamington communications agency has further strengthened its digital team with the appointment of three new members of staff.

R&Co Communications has grown its social media team with the appointment of Kirstie Robinson as account director and Joe Tabb as account manager.

Jack Stocking also joins the growing R&Co team as SEO account director following multiple new contract wins achieved by the agency since the end of 2023.

Kirstie is a social media and creative digital campaigns expert, having gained experience in PR and digital agencies in Birmingham. She has worked with national and international consumer brands across healthcare, travel, property and FMCG. She combines creativity with a strategic approach to deliver cut-through campaigns that reach clients’ audience on the right channels.

L-R Joe Tabb, Kirstie Robinson and Jack Stocking have joined R&Co Communications in Leamington.

Joe’s career in social media spans over five years and includes agency-side roles and internal roles, working with a range of B2C and B2B brands, including a wide variety of budget sizes. He’s worked with various brands and businesses, including theatres, female-care, pet brands, automotive and clothing. Joe also has experience in email marketing and SEO.

Jack has seven years' experience in SEO, priding himself on an adaptable and versatile approach to work as part of managing teams of SEO executives. He has particular expertise in website audits, creating SEO strategies, website migrations and content production.

Peter Robinson, managing director at R&Co Communications, said the approach of building a team of senior PR professionals is deliberately at odds with the traditional structure of PR agencies.

He said: “We know clients don’t want their PR agencies to bamboozle them with jargon-laden presentations and vanity metrics – they simply want to work with talented people who deliver on their promises.

“By assembling a team of high-performing senior staff, it means the clients work with the people who pitch to them, rather than being sold the dream by a pitch team and then having the work delivered by office juniors.

“We are attracting an outstanding calibre of talent to our agency as we continue to grow and evolve in this way and the appointment of Kirstie, Joe and Jack is further testament to that.

“Our approach means our team will tell you what the agency will do for you and then deliver it themselves – a strategy which we know works.”

R&Co won PR Campaign of the Year at the Veterinary Marketing Association Annual Awards earlier this year, as well as winning Gold for the best healthcare campaign at the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) Midlands PRide awards in 2022.