Leamington EcoFest: “The perfect opportunity to find out more about what’s happening locally to improve our lives”

Some of the team behind Leamington Eco Hub including Ben Cowan (second from right) and Emma Knights (far right)

At this year's EcoFest in Pump Room Gardens, locals and visitors could take their pick from cycling sessions, money- and energy-saving advice, craft workshops and charity stalls.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2025 Warwickshire Changemaker award-winners Action 21 had on sale quality second-hand clothes, toys, furniture and bric-a-brac from its Re-Useful Centre, which diverts some 10-12 tonnes of items a month from landfill. The charity also laid on free bike maintenance assistance, and a children’s workshop upcycling materials into badges, fairy gardens and festival outfits.

Re-Useful Centre charity store regular Ian Hill, from Warwick, said it was a favourite for both him and his 89 year old mother. "It's like a real charity shop - proper, sensible prices. It's proper environmentalism: we all care about the planet, but this is hands-on, they're feeding people and clothing people".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EcoFest offers an opportunity to "discuss what we do, from education partnerships to the different community projects” says Re-Useful Centre manager Louise Haycock, including emergency kits for the homeless, donations to nurseries and schools, and a redeemable voucher scheme for residents in need. Student accommodation provider Capitol Students has donated 47 bikes and hundreds of toasters and kettles and in return Action 21 is taking on student volunteers.

Action 21 volunteer Jill Christley

The charity has been tending a patch of land by Radcliffe Gardens flats in the south of Leamington, with residents learning how to grow produce, and encouraged to help themselves to apples and pears, soft fruits, veg and herbs from the plot.

Action 21 volunteer Pippa Lampe says she's inspired that clothing accumulated is “not going to landfill - it's going to help people”. Lampe enjoys "the social aspect, the sense you're doing something for the community. It's good for your mental health. Just coming down and seeing what's come in is a thrill”.

Meanwhile Simon Storey, Bicycle Mayor of Warwick District and founding director of community interest company Cycle Infinity offered bike skills sessions for kids around a short course, ahead of the launch of a 'bike bus' for safe cycling to school in Kineton, Stratford District.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Storey has already assisted in setting up 12 bike buses, where parent volunteers ride protectively around children on their way to school. Beth Purdue of Brookhurst Primary School Bike Bus said it was "a great way of supporting non-confident adults and children to ride in a safety in numbers way... Kids love cycling with their friends, listening to the disco music we ride to, and waving to everyone they see. It's a carnival procession to school every Friday!"

Sioda Adams in For The Love Of Stuff at EcoFest

Warwick and Leamington Beekeepers' stall ran a hive demonstration, honey tastings and sessions in the traditional craft of making beehives out of straw. "We love engaging with the public - we try and be as interactive as we can," says Honorary Life Member Bernard Brown.

Brown thinks people are a “lot more aware” of bees’ crucial role in the ecosystem than they used to be. “Particularly the kids - schools teach them an awful lot. It's having an effect nationally".

Derek Nisbet of Coventry-based theatre company Talking Birds - which brought immersive environmental storytelling in the giant acorn-shaped OakMobile - said the show was "a fun way of getting across a serious theme - that we need to pay attention to the nature around us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's a rich history of environmentalism in the area - the Green Party started in Coventry, Leamington has the Peace Festival," Nisbet added. "Events like this are a great way of connecting people with practical ways to protect the environment. And storytelling is a highly accessible way of putting that message across to all ages".

Cycling stall at EcoFest

Among many other festival attractions was advice on cutting bills and exploring home insulation upgrades from charity Act on Energy, a willow sculpture activity, ArtLAB’s recycled art tent, live music on the bandstand and sign-ups for Canalside Community Food's organic produce share scheme.

There was a talk about Leamington Eco Hub, a forthcoming space for people to learn about more sustainable lifestyles and develop resilience to climate change.

This was the sixth Leamington EcoFest to be held, with an estimated attendance of 2,500. A spokesperson for Warwick District Council called EcoFest “the perfect opportunity to find out more about what’s happening locally to improve our lives… Since it first began, the event has [shown] people consciously want to make a difference to their environment”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Climate Emergency UK’s recent scorecards, Warwick District Council was the highest scoring local authority for climate action across the Midlands, more than ten percentage points ahead of any other council in Warwickshire.