Leamington fine dining chef's Tandoori Masala Lamb recipe

Scratch Cook Social was established by Raj Darji in Leamington Spa and offers private fine dining, catering, pop-up events and Spice Blending Experience workshops.

Raj’s passion for creating exciting and tasty British-Indian cuisine, draws on his experiences of living and working around the globe in his former corporate career, while always acknowledging a deep appreciation and respect for his Indian heritage.

Roasted Leg of Tandoori Masala Lamb, With Pickled Onions and Minted Yogurt Sauce. (Serves 6-8)

INGREDIENTS

Raj Darji of Scratch Cook Social in Leamington

Lamb and Marinade1.3kg Leg of lamb deboned and rolled1/2 large bulb of garlicequal amount of Ginger5 green Birdseye chillies1 Tbsp of Handcrafted Tandoori Masala2 tsp of Malden Salt1 Tbsp avocado or vegetable oil2 tsp fresh lemon juice1 Tbsp of Greek yogurtButchers string (from your butcher)Bunch of fresh coriander for garnish

Pickled Onions1 large red onion50g fresh coriander1 tsp red wine vinegar1 tsp of Malden salt1 tsp fresh lemon juice

Minted Yogurt Sauce300ml Greek yogurt40 fresh mint leaves2 tsp cumin1 tsp salt

PREPARATION

Scratch Cook Social's Roasted Leg of Tandoori Masala Lamb

Make the marinade

Mince the garlic, ginger and chilli using an electric chopper / mini food processor or mortar and pestle; we’re targeting the consistency of a paste. Then mix in all the other marinade ingredients - not the coriander, save that for the garnish. Taste and adjust the salt to bring out the marinade flavours.

Marinate your Lamb

Cut off all the string from the rolled leg of lamb, we will use some fresh string to re-wrap it. (Note: If you’ve not tied up a leg of lamb before, take a photo of how the string is tied by the butcher before cutting it off).

Laying it skin side down, lather the marinade over the meat getting into all the little crevices. You should use up 90% of your marinade here. Get your fresh string ready and roll the meat back up to its original form, tying it in the same manner as you received it. Lastly, baste the remaining marinade all over the outside of your rolled-up joint. Place it in an airtight container or zip lock bag and leave in the fridge overnight.

Cook your lamb

Remove your lamb from the fridge 30 minutes before cooking and let it rest at room temperature. In the meantime, pre-heat your fan oven to 180C/350F.

If you’ve got a temperature probe insert it into the lamb, if not don’t worry. For a 1.3kg boneless and rolled leg of Lamb, we’ll be targeting a cook time of 1hr 10 mins or until the juices begin to run clear. This will yield a medium cook temperature of 62C / 143F. Once the time/temperature has been reached remove the lamb from the oven and leave to rest on your carving board for 10minutes.

While the lamb is cooking, we can prep the garnish, starting with the pickled onions

Peel and cut the onion in half from top to bottom so you cut through the root. Thinly slice each half into strips of onions like in the photo above. Transfer the onions into a mixing bowl and work in the salt, vinegar and lemon juice with your hands, coating each of the onion slices. Leave in the fridge to pickle until ready to serve, then sprinkle with the freshly chopped coriander - be sure to use the stems as well as the leaves.

For the minted yogurt sauce, take 50ml of the yogurt and blend in a Nutribullet (or similar) with the mint, cumin and salt until the mint is fully incorporated into the yogurt. Then fold this into the remaining yogurt to retain the thick creamy texture while infusing it with the mint sauce.

To serve, remove the string from the lamb, slice the lamb into 1cm slices, sprinkle with the pickled onions, drizzle over the minted yogurt sauce and finally throw on some freshly chopped coriander

Enjoy with your normal roast trimmings - no gravy needed!