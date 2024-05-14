Leamington floristry academy to exhibit at one of world’s most prestigious flower shows

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A floristry academy in Leamington has been awarded a place to exhibit at one of the world’s most prestigious flower shows.

The Sarah Horne Academy has secured one of just 10 coveted spots in the prestigious 'Floral Creations' section at this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

The academy, led by three-times Chelsea Flower Show gold medallist Sarah Horne of Leamington’s Sarah Horne Botanicals, was selected from hundreds of applicants to exhibit at the event.

The team’s design, 'Nature's Botanical Palette', is inspired by Jephson Gardens and aims to capture the essence of the vibrant colours found in the natural world, while staying true to an ethos of sustainability.

Sarah Horne, of Sarah Horne Academy

The centrepiece of the exhibit will be a tree sculpture crafted using coloured wire, twigs, moss, rope, and wax, all formed around a handmade metal frame.

This sculpture will serve as the foundation for an array of flowers arranged in water-filled handmade wax bowls, ensuring that the exhibit is foam-free.

Where possible, the wires used will be recycled, and many of the UK-grown flowers used will be from a local grower.

The 2024 RHS Chelsea Flower Show is being held from May 21 to 25 in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, in London.

Sarah said: “It is an honour to once again have the opportunity to bring a piece of our passion for floral artistry to such a renowned event.

“Our design for Nature's Botanical Palette is a humble homage to the wonders of nature. We've drawn inspiration from the simplicity and elegance of the natural world, striving to create a piece that reflects the beauty and fragility of our environment.

“We're grateful for the opportunity to share our passion with visitors to the Chelsea Flower Show and to be among such esteemed company, and we would also like to thank all of our generous sponsors who made this exhibit possible.

“For us, it's not just about showcasing our work but also about fostering a deeper appreciation for the natural world and the importance of preserving it for future generations.”

Alison Shaw, of BID Leamington, said: “We would like to congratulate the Sarah Horne Academy on being selected to exhibit at the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show.

“Sarah is an extremely well-known and incredibly talented florist in Leamington, and it is wonderful that the academy’s exhibit takes inspiration from one of our town’s beautiful gardens. We look forward to seeing the completed exhibit.”