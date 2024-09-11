Leamington foodie and celebrities support 22nd charity ball organised by two-times cancer survivor

Showbiz faces will be among the fundraisers supporting the much-anticipated annual Pink Ball at Nailcote Hall Hotel Golf & Country Club in Berkswell next month.

Actor Christopher Walker – best known for his role in BBC soap Doctors – and Modern Romance frontman Andy Kuriacou, are on the guest list for the Ball, which is set to raise thousands of pounds towards local state-of-the-art cancer treatment at local hospitals.

It is also being supported by Leamington foodie Bianca Rodrigues-Perry who has dedicated a special episode of her Bia’s Kitchen Show to Breast Cancer Awareness.

It marks the 22nd year of the glittering event, which has so far raised more than £500k for the hospitals. And it’s a cause very close to the heart of the hotel’s co-owner and two-times cancer survivor Sue Cressman, from Dorridge.

The Pink Ball has raised £500k in the last 22 years

The 65-year-old, who underwent a mastectomy ten years ago, has been continuing to give back with the life-saving medical equipment which includes localizer probes. This new technology leads to more accurate surgery with less damage to healthy tissue and a reduction in the need for radiation, at Solihull, Heartlands and Queen Elizabeth Hospitals.

Sue has also teamed up with Leamington foodie and influencer Bianca Rodrigues-Perry to offer two tickets to the Ball as a prize in a special episode of Bia’s Kitchen Show, ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, in October.

She shared her story on the show and Bia cooked a gluten-free detox oven omelette containing healthy ingredients to help the body nutritionally in its prevention of cancer.

At just 32 years old, Sue found a lump in her breast but, following an examination, she was reassured and sent home without any further tests. Just months later she collapsed in pain while at a public speaking event in America.

Actor Chris Walker

Sue’s treatment included ten months in a hospice while undergoing gruelling chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery.

She said: “I have no idea where all the strength came from to deal with all of this. I just thought I’m going to have to bloody well fight. I always say I had an annus horribilis exactly the same year as our late Queen! While I was watching Windsor burn I was having chemo!

Some 21 years after believing she’d beaten the disease, Sue later learned her cancer had returned and, in 2013, she was forced to make the agonising decision to have her breast removed. It also resulted in 16 corrective surgeries due to complications due to her earlier radiotherapy.

“I didn’t want to have the mastectomy but once it was done and I was sitting up in ICU I was relieved thinking, at least it’s finished. I wasn’t living under the threat of breast cancer anymore,” she said.

Musician Andy Kuriacou

This life’s chapter also inspired Sue, in 2018, to record her own charity single, Survive, written by her husband of 15 years Rick and their friend Guy Barnes. It was later adopted by top arranger and producer Ian Wherry who has worked with such musical greats as Elaine Paige, David Essex and David Cassidy.

“As my song says, it’s a journey and you know the road will be long but you’ve got to keep on going,” she said.

“That is my strapline. You’ve got to have hope and you’ve got to have strength. And if you allow yourself to be taken in by this terrible weight of distress then that road is going to be so much harder.”

This year’s Pink Ball, on October 5th, is being supported by Christopher Walker, whose roles also include Larry ‘Tiger’ Barton in the BBC drama Merseybeat, and musician Andy Kuriacou, the original drummer in 80s band Modern Romance. He became lead singer when he reformed the band in 1999. A host of auction lots on the night will include a signed presentation piece with singles and CD cover, donated by Kuriacou, as well as Frank Bruno-signed boxing gloves.

Sue presents a localiser machine to Consultant Breast Surgeon Selena Bains

Live entertainment will be provided by The Jersey Rollers, featuring West End star Michael Watson.

To date, the Pink Ball events are estimated to have raised around £500k to hospitals in and around the West Midlands, including biopsy machines, Hilotherapy machines that reduce pain after surgery, infuser kits and garden furniture for chemotherapy units.

Sue said: “My fundraising is a debt of gratitude to the wonderful doctors and nurses and I really felt I wanted to raise money for the comfort of other breast cancer patients by giving them the help and equipment they need immediately.

“I go to see a consultant in breast cancer units and ask them what they need. Small things can make all the difference – and event guests get to see exactly where the money goes.”

Sue is also the guest on a special episode of Bia’s Kitchen Show, from September 20th, dedicated to Breast Cancer Awareness Month, when viewers can win themselves a pair of tickets to The Pink Ball.

Sue is also the guest on a special episode of Bia's Kitchen Show, from September 20th, dedicated to Breast Cancer Awareness Month, when viewers can win themselves a pair of tickets to The Pink Ball.

Pink Ball tickets can be booked