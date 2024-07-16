Leamington Golf Club put the fun into fundraising with family day to help disabled children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fabulous family day full of fun, food and fundraising to help disabled children is being held at Leamington Golf Club this month.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family fun day barbecue is being held on Sunday, July 21 to help raise funds for Newlife, The Charity for Disabled Children, which has been chosen as the club’s charity of the year.

Golf Club Captain, Tim Clayton, recently took part in Longest Day Golf Event on June 21, along with Neil Betteridge, in support of the charity which saw him complete 108 holes in 24 hours which raised an amazing £3,500 for Newlife, which is the largest charity provider in the UK of specialist equipment such as wheelchairs, buggies, car seats and beds for disabled children and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entry to the fun day is from 1pm and entry to the event is free. There will be a barbecue providing delicious food to buy as well as a raffle to enter for the chance to win some great prizes, with the proceeds going to Newlife.

Tim and Neil with Newlife mascot Nugget at the Longest Day Golf event

Captain Tim Clayton said: “Everyone is welcome to come along and join in the fun on July 21. There will be lots for people to do and we are hoping that people will be generous in their support of a great charity which helps children receive vital equipment which can change their life.”

Newlife Community Fundraiser, Lucy Beardmore, said: “Event’s like this make a huge difference to Newlife, enabling us to support more disabled children and their families. Over the past year we have found applications to some of our services have doubled, so every penny raised will make a real difference.”