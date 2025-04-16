Children up to the age of 11 are invited to enter this sponsored cycle/scoot around Victoria Park to raise money for Blood Cancer UK

From 10 am - 12 noon children up to the age of 11 will be cycling or scooting their way around Victoria Park in Leamington. It's not a race and is safe for little ones; the course will be marshalled, but parents remain responsible for their children at all times. All participants must wear a helmet. Enter by scanning the barcode on the poster or at: