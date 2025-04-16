Leamington Kids' Bikeathon returns on May 4th

By Anne Oliver
Contributor
Published 16th Apr 2025, 11:43 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 12:14 BST
Four year old Alex receives his medal from organiser Anne OliverFour year old Alex receives his medal from organiser Anne Oliver
Children up to the age of 11 are invited to enter this sponsored cycle/scoot around Victoria Park to raise money for Blood Cancer UK

The Heart of England Branch of Blood Cancer UK is organising a fun event for children, to raise money to support vital research into blood cancers such as leukaemia, lymphoma and myeloma.

From 10 am - 12 noon children up to the age of 11 will be cycling or scooting their way around Victoria Park in Leamington. It's not a race and is safe for little ones; the course will be marshalled, but parents remain responsible for their children at all times. All participants must wear a helmet. Enter by scanning the barcode on the poster or at:

https://race-nation.co.uk/register/blood-cancer-uk/kids-bikeathon-leamington-spa-2025

