Leamington Kids' Bikeathon success!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Over £1,600 was raised for Blood cancer UK by the children who took part in last week's Kids' Bikeathon in Victoria Park, Leamington.

The sun shone on the 52 children, aged 2-10, who spent two hours cycling round Victoria Park on Sunday to raise money for Blood Cancer UK.

The children had great fun as they peddled and scooted to raise sponsorship and support this important charity. All the children received a medal on completion of the ride. The total raised so far is £1656.95.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blood Cancer UK is the UK’s only charity devoted to raising funds to research treatment for leukaemia and other blood cancers such as Hodgkin’s, myeloma and the lymphomas.

Children at the start line.

Anne Oliver, Branch Chairman, welcomed the children and their parents to Leamington and thanked them for supporting the fundraising efforts of the Heart of England Branch.

Simon Storey, WDC’s Bicycle Mayor, then said a few words, before leading the children off on his bike, complete with bubbles and tooting! He stayed to encourage the children, some of whom cycled over 30 laps.

Everyone commented on how marvellous it was to see children taking time to raise money to help others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organiser, Anne Oliver from Warwick, said that it had been a marvellous morning. She thanked the committee and their friends, who had given up their Sunday morning to marshal the event and ensure the safety of the children.

WDC Bicycle Mayor, Simon Storey, with a participant receiving her medal.

The branch exists to raise funds to send to the national charity and is a point of contact for anyone locally who has been affected by blood cancer, or who would like to help with fundraising.