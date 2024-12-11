Leamington law firm certified as 'Great Place To Work'

A Midlands law firm has received a prestigious international accreditation in recognition of its exemplary workplace culture.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wright Hassall, based in Leamington, is celebrating after being certified as a ‘Great Place To Work’.

Great Place To Work is an ‘employer-of-choice’ certification scheme which gives recognition to companies providing a great workplace environment and is based entirely on feedback from current employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wright Hassall launched its own internal anonymous employee engagement survey in 2022 as part of the firm’s vision to become an exceptional place to work.

Tina Chander, Lucie Byron, Phil Wilding, Mark Shrimpton, Peter Lowe and Matthew Davies, of Wright Hassall, celebrate the achievement.

Run every six months, the survey saw the firm make a number of changes to improve the workplace and benchmark improvements in staff satisfaction year-on-year.

Wright Hassall then made the decision to benchmark itself against external organisations, with an aim to achieve independent accreditation from Great Place To Work.

Every employee was given the opportunity to participate in an anonymous survey featuring 60 set questions, with the firm being required to achieve a 65 per cent response rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wright Hassall achieved significantly above this, with a 76 per cent response rate – the highest response rate of any staff survey it has ever run.

Great Place To Work then analysed the results, and confirmed that Wright Hassall had achieved accreditation.

The firm will now be required to achieve re-accreditation every 12 months.

Mark Shrimpton, Chief People Officer at Wright Hassall, said: “We are thrilled to announce that Wright Hassall has officially been certified as a Great Place to Work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This achievement highlights the dedication, passion, and commitment of all of our staff who contribute to making our firm not only a leader in legal services, but also a fantastic workplace.

“The accreditation is based on the feedback and experiences anonymously shared by employees, and the results underscore our culture which is focused on trust, respect, and collaboration.

“The feedback from the survey has also given us some fantastic ideas for areas we could improve further, and we will now be taking steps to look at this.

“We will be working hard to ensure this level of staff satisfaction continues so that we achieve re-accreditation for years to come.”