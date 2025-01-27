Leamington lawyer gives new year reminder to make or update your will

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Leamington Spa solicitor is urging people to make a change for the new year by prioritising making or updating their will.

Jessica McDonnell, senior associate solicitor at Blythe Liggins Solicitors, says that she often hears of people thinking there is ‘no point’ in making a will as they have ‘nothing to leave behind’.

But, she says, this is not always the case, as wills cover everything from who will benefit from a person’s estate – their money, property, possessions and investments – to care arrangements for their children if they pass away.

It is recommended that everyone over the age of 18 has a will in place, but research from Lifetime Lawyers has found that 49 per cent of adults in the UK don’t have one – while one in 10 adults have started making a will but haven’t yet finished it.

Jessica McDonnell, senior associate solicitor at Blythe Liggins Solicitors in Leamington Spa

Jessica said: “We are all so busy with the day-to-day that making or updating a will is a task which we can mean to get around to but never do.

“With the arrival of the new year, it’s a good time to get this dealt with so it’s not just another job on the to do list.

“My advice is that everyone aged over 18 should have a will in place, and especially those who have children or own a house.

“None of us like to dwell on it, but having a current will in place gives you the peace of mind of knowing that your wishes will be dealt with in the way you’d like, as you go on living and enjoying life.”

Once a will has been made, Jessica recommends reviewing and updating it every five years – or sooner in the event of a life change such as a divorce, marriage, death or new arrival.

She said: “Once a will is in place, it’s important that it is periodically reviewed to check that it reflects your current financial status and family dynamics. When circumstances change, this is a particularly important time to double check that your will still meets your needs and reflects your preferences.

“It is also important to remember that, in the case of unmarried couples who live together, they are not entitled to anything from their partner’s estate in the event of their passing unless a will is in place to specify this – so, if one has not been made, they will not be provided for financially.

“So, I cannot stress enough the importance of unmarried couples making wills to ensure that both parties are provided for and will have somewhere to live in the event of an unexpected death.”

For more information on Blythe Liggins, call 01926 831231 or visit the website.