Leamington logistics PR specialists celebrate three new client wins

A specialist logistics PR agency in Leamington is celebrating three new client wins in the sector, covering SEO, social media and media relations work.

R&Co Communications has successfully pitched for contracts with e2b Fulfilment, Customs Support Group and Marshall’s Transport as it continues to expand its logistics PR and digital marketing offering.

Buckinghamshire-based e2b Fulfilment specialises in B2B, D2C fulfilment and storage, as well as tailored event logistics and sampling services, boasting more than 40 years’ experience in the sector.

Customs Support is a leading European customs and trade solutions provider, facilitating seamless cross-border operations through cutting-edge digital innovations and unmatched industry expertise.

Marshall's Transport in Worcester offers a wide range of freight transport and logistics services, including warehousing, storage and palletised freight delivered through the UK-wide Pallet-Track network.

R&Co will be delivering an SEO, paid social and organic social media marketing campaign for e2b, promoting its full range of fulfilment services, and is also delivering an SEO campaign for Marshall’s to help increase its visibility for its specialist warehousing facilities.

Finally, Customs Support will benefit from R&Co’s experience in media relations, promoting its expertise on cross-border trade through thought leadership articles and case studies.

The new contracts come at a time of consistent growth for R&Co, which has also picked up three awards in 2024 – the Low Budget Campaign and Small Consultancy of the Year at the Midlands PRCA Dare Awards, and the PR Campaign of the Year at the Veterinary Marketing Association Awards.

R&Co managing director Peter Robinson said: “A major part of our growth plan has been to offer a one-stop shop to our clients for all their communications needs, with experts in multiple fields all under one roof.

“Hiring experts in the social media and SEO fields is now having a tangible impact on our business growth, as we are attracting high-performing, ambitious companies to utilise the full range of our services.

“We are delighted to welcome e2b, Customs Support and Marshall’s to the fold at R&Co and will work hard to repay the trust they have shown in us.”

R&Co was established in 1979 and was previously known as Newsline PR. It is a full-service communications agency with PR, social media and SEO clients in a range of B2B and B2C sectors including veterinary, property and professional services.

For more information about R&Co, which has offices in Leamington Spa and Birmingham, search for R&Co Communications on social media.