Leamington primary school supports project to create bathing rivers

Severn Trent’s Bathing Rivers project continues to progress, with a big thanks to Milverton Primary School.

The local primary school field is now home to a huge storm attenuation tank, that will slow the flow of collected rainwater and reduce sewage spills into the river – that’s all underground and hidden from view.

Severn Trent has been installing the tank since February and has thanked the children and teachers for supporting the project and giving up a part of the field while work took place.

The field has now been turfed and back to normal and teams from the project visited the pupils to tell them more about this huge engineering feat, under their feet!

The tank being constructed

The work supports Severn Trent’s ambition to move stetches of the River Leam to bathing quality standard by 2025, supporting its wider ambitions to improve local river health.

Kat Reay, Bathing Rivers community lead said: “We’re so thankful for the pupils and teachers of Milverton for allowing us to use their field for such a crucial part of the project, that will bring huge benefits to their local environment.

“Tanks like these help us hold and store more rainwater, and helps us reduce our impact on rivers and supporting our goal of bathing quality rivers. So we’re so thankful for the local community getting behind it and had a wonderful time sharing with the children exactly what’s been happening on their field.”

Matt Fisher, Milverton Primary school’s headmaster said: “The new turf looks great, you wouldn’t know there’s a tank underneath, and children are excited to get back onto the field and enjoy a range of sports in the fresh air. We’re grateful that Severn Trent have made it possible for children to still access the forest school during the work and have enjoyed seeing the diggers at work.”

Pupils at Milverton Primary School with Severn Trent

The tank will help slow the flow of water which is being captured from a new pipe system currently being laid in Lillington avenue and Campion Road.

This will separate rainwater from the sewage network creating more capacity and reducing the use of storm overflows locally – meaning an improvement in river health.

The next phase of this project starting in November will see new pipes being installed on Lillington Avenue and in Kenilworth road, which will see a section of the road closed for around seven weeks.

Kat adds: “We know that our work at times can be disruptive, but we know when it’s all complete the huge benefits the local community will see – a better network. and healthier, thriving rivers – something we’re absolutely committed to achieving.”