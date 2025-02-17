Leamington restaurant reopens its doors following kitchen transformation to create greater ‘authentic Tuscan experience’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The doors reopened at Tavola in Leamington this week – introducing a new addition to the menu, thanks to investment.

It follows a three-week closure for a kitchen transformation and installation of specialised equipment, meaning customers to the Italian restaurant can now enjoy daily house-made bread and fresh pasta, as well as a new selection of Italian fresh pastries to complement the breakfast offering.

Owner Robert Singleton said: “We have repurposed the back of house, investing in our kitchen capabilities, which reflects our commitment to providing the most authentic Italian dining experience possible.

"We're particularly excited to introduce our freshly made pici, a thick hand-rolled pasta originating from our chef’s home region of Tuscany. We will continue to make our Tuscan flatbread which, every day, goes into making the best breakfast and lunchtime sandwiches in Leamington Spa, but will also be able to add Italian pastries like maritozzi and cornetti to our breakfast menu.

Tavola pasta dish

“We thank our loyal customers for their patience during this brief closure and look forward to welcoming everyone back to experience these exciting new additions to our menu.”

It marks the latest exciting chapter in the history of the well-known 200-year-old venue, in Clarendon Street, which relaunched in its current guise, in May last year, sporting a theme and décor inspired by Italian surrealist painters of the 1920s.

Executive chef, Martin Serafino is welcoming the opportunity to expand his culinary repertoire which will help him showcase his passion for authentic Italian cooking, the secret to which is, he says, a combination of ‘tradition and innovation.’

He said: “We’re excited to be reopening with new pasta making equipment and a dedicated prep room solely to create fresh ingredients, that’s going to transform our menu.

Tavola

“This new space is designed with one purpose, to allow us to focus on making the highest quality fresh pasta and other essential components of our dishes.

“Fresh, handmade pasta has always been a passion of mine, growing up in Tuscany, where food is deeply connected to tradition and family. As a chef, this is a dream come true, it’s an opportunity to work with ingredients at their peak and bring out flavours that are impossible to achieve with anything but fresh pasta. I’m excited to create dishes that connect our guests to the heart of Italy, one bite at a time.

“With this upgrade, we’ll be making authentic spaghetti, tagliatelle, traditional pici toscani, and delicate linguine, all made fresh daily.”

As well as seasonal and specials menus, Martin is also serving up his popular signature Schiacciata sandwich range – using a special Tuscan pressed focaccia made fresh on the premises.

Head chef Martin Serafino uses the new equipment

Visitors to Tavola - which translates from Italian as ‘a table you would dine at’ – can also choose from a Bottomless Brunch Menu, available every day of the week between 11am-4pm and the recently added Breakfast Menu, served between 8.30am-12pm, using authentic fresh Italian ingredients.

Northern Italy inspires the drinks menu too where the art of aperitivo means after work drinks are accompanied by antipasti sharing plates of calamari, olives, and crostini.