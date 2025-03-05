Leamington Society plants trees to help restore 'leafy Leamington'
Old trees there were felled almost 20 years ago. Ever since, two grid pits have stood bare with some ‘temporary’ tarmac fillings and have attracted cigarette buts and other small litter too difficult to remove from between the grills.
Many residents commented how much they missed the trees there.
The Post Office manager approved of the plans to beautify the area with enthusiasm and confirmed that they would be happy to see the trees there - the pit grids are located on their land.
After consulting with a local nursery, Bruno Eurich, chair of Friends of Mill Bridge, procured two trees. Prunus Amonagawa will hopefully have pale pink flowers in late spring and in autumn will have its leaves turn orange and red.
Acer Platanoides (Norway maple) Crimson Sentry will bring joy with its clusters of small, yellow flowers tinged dark red in spring followed by dark red and green, winged fruit in autumn, according to RHS website.
Ignaty Dyakov-Richmond, member of the Leamington Society Committee, and Bruno Eurich planted the trees and agreed on the plans to look after them with the help of local residents. They also conducted a blitz litter pick in Priory Terrace.
Barbara Lynn, Chair of the Leamington Society, says: "We are delighted to have been given permission by the Post Office to plant these trees. We look forward to seeing them flourishing and hope that one day people will be able to refer once again to “leafy Leamington“, as the town used to be known."
Planting trees in Priory Terrace follows three birch trees which the Leamington Society paid for and arranged in Sayer Close next to the Leamington Station underpass last year.
"We would like to plant more trees in our town in the next two years and are happy to work with local organisations, Councils and residents to make Leamington a greener and even more pleasant place to live and visit’," says Ignaty Dyakov-Richmond.
"We welcome suggestions for future planting locations as well as support in buying saplings. Email us at [email protected]."